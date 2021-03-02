“All we wanted to do was make art accessible, non-academic, non-elitist, gossipy and fun” – Russell Tovey, quoted in the New York Times



Engaging, informative and open to everyone, Talk Art established itself as the must-listen cultural podcast in both the UK and the US, and it has now garnered 1.5 million downloads. With infectious enthusiasm, Russell and Robert have opened the doors to the art world and have welcomed people of all ages and backgrounds into the conversation.



Talk Art, the book, is a beautiful and accessible celebration of contemporary art, and a guidebook to navigating and engaging with the art world. Informal and jargon-free, this book proves that art really is for everyone. With a wealth of imagery (some never-before-seen in print) and an informative and engaging narrative, Talk Art will become the must-have book that art lovers return to again and again.



The book features highlights from interviews with: Tracey Emin, Jordan Casteel, Jerry Saltz, Elton John, Grayson Perry, Ian McKellen, David Shrigley, Toyin Ojih Odutola and many more.



Chapters include:

– Performance Art

– Art & Political Change

– Art in the Margins

– Where and How to See Art

– How to Create Your Own Collection?



Praise for the podcast:

“lively, accessible and enthusiastic” – Financial Times

“as fast-paced and gossipy as it is genuinely interesting” – Dazed

“trendy, gossipy, fast-paced conversational fun” – New York Times

“It’s an education, but not in an alienating highbrow way” – NME