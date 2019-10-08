Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Rule
In this epic conclusion to the Unraveled Kingdom trilogy that began with Torn and Fray, the magical seamstress Sophie Balstrade joins forces with her brother the revolutionary leader and her betrothed the Crown Prince in a deadly bid to change history.Read More
The Unraveled Kingdom
The civil war that the charm caster Sophie and the Crown Prince Theodor tried so desperately to avert has come to Galitha.
While Theodor joins Sophie’s brother and his Reformist comrades in battle, hoping to turn the tide against the better-supplied and better-trained Royalist army, Sophie leverages the only weapon she has: charm and curse casting. She weaves her signature magic into uniforms and supplies procured with the aid of unlikely foreign allies, but soon discovers that the challenges of a full-scale war are far greater than the entrepreneurial concerns of her small Galithan dress shop.
The fractured leadership of the Reformist army must coalesce, the people of Galitha unite against enormous odds, and Sophie create more than a little magical luck, in order to have a chance of victory.
Rowenna Miller’s enchanting fantasy series, the Unraveled Kingdom, is perfect for fans of The Queen of the Tearling and Red Queen.
The Unraveled Kingdom
Torn
Fray
Rule
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
"One of the best novels I've read this year! Torn is masterfully written -- full of fascinating politics and compelling characters in a vividly rendered, troubled city. Sophie is a believable, layered, and wonderful heroine; her journey from ordinary to extraordinary is a joy to read. I absolutely loved this book!"—Sarah Beth Durst on Torn
"Torn challenges readers to thoughtfully consider all sides of social change by humanizing each perspective. Readers interested in classic fantasy, feminism, adventure, and a bit of romance will enjoy this thought-provoking book."—Booklist on Torn
"Miller weaves a fresh, richly textured world full of magic-stitched ball gowns and revolutionary pamphlets. The vivid, complex setting and deeply human characters make for an absorbing read!"—Melissa Caruso on Torn
"Miller places immigrant ambition and women's lives at the heart of her magical tale of politics and revolution. I was utterly enchanted by this unique, clever and subtly fierce fantasy."—Tasha Suri on Torn
"A gorgeous weave of romantic fantasy and urgent politics."—Anna Smith Spark on Torn
"A delight, woven through with rich detail. Magic, sewing, and an achingly good romance -- what's not to love? A deeply satisfying read. I'm dying for the next one!"—Alexandra Rowland on Torn
"Miller deftly weaves a thrilling tale of revolution and turmoil in a complex fantasy world."—Cass Morris on Torn
"Real stakes combined with a clever, unique magic system."—B&N SciFi & Fantasy Blog on Torn
"Strong research, moral ambiguities, and an innovative magic system.... A well-executed historical fantasy debut whose author has a sharp eye for detail."—Kirkus on Torn
Highly recommend.... Fun, excitement, and magic all sewn into one amazing story.—The Speculative Herald on Torn
"Impossible to put down. I will be impatiently awaiting the sequel."—Books, Vertigo & Tea on Torn
"Positively enchanting.... I loved every page!"—Powder & Page on Torn
"[A] wonderful debut."—BookPage on Torn
"A joy to read.... Found myself swept away into the world and character."—Tenacious Reader on Torn
"I thoroughly enjoyed this story, especially the touch of magic added by the spell-casting through sewing.... The characters were well written, and the twist at the end is perfectly believable."—The Qwillery on Torn
"Deep, socially aware fantasy, plus a very cool magical system."—Deborah Ross on Torn