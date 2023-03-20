Visit our store for discounts & free shipping over $35 SHOP NOW>>
Shopping Cart
Cherry Lane
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around August 22, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
In this small-town romance sure to capture the hearts of Jill Shalvis and Debbie Macomber fans, a surprise baby will convince a big city, career woman to take a chance at finding happiness on the coastal island of Cavanaugh Island.
A place to call home . . .
In New York City, attorney Devon Gilmore devoted all her time and energy to fast-track her career. She lost her boyfriend . . . but found herself with a surprise baby on the way. To begin a new life, Devon needs a place to settle down-a place like Cavanaugh Island, where the pace is slow, the weather is fine, and the men are even finer.
From the moment David Sullivan meets Devon, he knows he can't fight the laws of attraction. Whether it's helping fix up the old cottage she just bought on Cherry Lane or working together on a pro bono legal case, he can't help feeling a little protective. But will the most eligible bachelor in town be ready for an instant family? Only if he can convince Devon to put her heart on the line one more time-for all time.
A place to call home . . .
In New York City, attorney Devon Gilmore devoted all her time and energy to fast-track her career. She lost her boyfriend . . . but found herself with a surprise baby on the way. To begin a new life, Devon needs a place to settle down-a place like Cavanaugh Island, where the pace is slow, the weather is fine, and the men are even finer.
From the moment David Sullivan meets Devon, he knows he can't fight the laws of attraction. Whether it's helping fix up the old cottage she just bought on Cherry Lane or working together on a pro bono legal case, he can't help feeling a little protective. But will the most eligible bachelor in town be ready for an instant family? Only if he can convince Devon to put her heart on the line one more time-for all time.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
What's Inside
Praise
4 1/2 Star Review! "This return visit to Cavanaugh Island is a whirlwind trip that brings readers up to speed on beloved characters. There are still high drama, a few (legal) fireworks and plenty of hot romance. If this is our final trip to the island, it's a very fond farewell."—RT Book Reviews on CHERRY LANE
"In a tale that moves along smoothly with luscious, descriptive language, Alers arouses all the senses as the characters come alive in vibrant fashion...Magnolia Drive is a soothingly exciting addition to summer reading lists and will transport the reader to an idyllic setting that inspires exploration."—OnPointPress.net on Magnolia Drive
"I enjoyed watching these characters grow and to watch their love blossom was a beautiful thing. I would recommend this wonderful story to anyone that truly loves a good second chance love story."—Harlequin Junkie on Magnolia Drive
"4 ½ stars! Realistic and well done."—RT Book Reviews on HAVEN CREEK
"HAVEN CREEK is a gentle, moving romance ... Alers' voice is tender, different from what I've been seeing on the romance market recently. She revives the romance of forty years ago and keeps the sexiness for modern readers."—Jandy's Books on HAVEN CREEK
"Haven Creek is a lovely, warm-hearted romance sure to please those who love a happily-ever-after style ending!"—Crystal Book Reviews on HAVEN CREEK
4 1/2 STAR REVIEW! "It's always a pleasure to discover little-known facts about racial history in America. Even better, the slow build to the love affair between the leads is believable and satisfying, on all levels. Sit back and enjoy!"—RT Book Reviews on ANGELS LANDING
"An excellent love story...a very loving and interesting summer read."—Publishers Weekly on ANGELS LANDING
"Appealing, mature protagonists, a colorful cast of islanders, and a rewarding romance that realistically unfolds add to this fascinating, gently paced story that gradually reveals its secrets as it draws readers back to idyllic Cavanaugh Island."—Library Journal on ANGELS LANDING
"Angels Landing is a heartwarming novel...I thoroughly enjoyed [it] and recommend it to all romantics."—Fresh Fiction on ANGELS LANDING
"A wonderful, warm, intriguing romance."—Jill Shalvis, New York Times best-selling author of Simply Irresistible on SANCTUARY COVE
"Sanctuary Cove is the kind of place you visit and never want to leave."—Hope Ramsay, bestselling author of Welcome to Last Chance on SANCTUARY COVE