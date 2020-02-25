When Adam Blake lands the best elective ever in his senior year, serving as an aide to the school psychologist, he thinks he’s got it made. Sure, it means a lot of sitting around, which isn’t easy for a guy with ADHD, but he can’t complain, since he gets to spend the period texting all his friends. Then the doctor asks him to track down the troubled freshman who keeps dodging her, and Adam discovers that the boy is Julian–the foster brother he hasn’t seen in five years.

Adam is ecstatic to be reunited. At first, Julian seems like the boy he once knew. He’s still kind hearted. He still writes stories and loves picture books meant for little kids. But as they spend more time together, Adam realizes that Julian is keeping secrets, like where he hides during the middle of the day, and what’s really going on inside his house. Adam is determined to help him, but his involvement could cost both boys their lives.

First-time novelist Robin Roe relied on life experience when writing this exquisite, gripping story featuring two lionhearted characters.

Praise for A List of Cages:

“A remarkably gripping and moving tale of a life saved-in more than one way-by the power of friendship.”

-Emma Donoghue, best-selling author or Room

“As inspiring as it is heartbreaking, A List of Cages is a hero story you will never forget.”

-Tamara Ireland Stone, best-selling author of Every Last Word

“A poignant, hopeful story about loss, grief, abuse, and the transformative power of friendship.”

-Amber Smith, New York Times best-selling author of The Way I Used to Be

* “A triumphant story about the power of friendship and of truly being seen.” –Kirkus Reviews starred review

* “A page-turner with a lot of compassion.” –Booklist starred review