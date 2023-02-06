Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>

Homer and His Iliad
Homer and His Iliad

by Robin Lane Fox

Oct 24, 2023

Publisher

ISBN-13

9781668632819

Genre

Nonfiction / History / Ancient / Greece

Description

A groundbreaking reassessment of the Iliad, uncovering how the poem was written and why it remains enduringly powerful 

The Iliad is the world’s greatest epic poem—heroic battle and divine fate set against the Trojan War. Its beauty and profound bleakness are intensely moving, but great questions remain: Where, how, and when it was composed and why does it endure? 

Robin Lane Fox addresses these questions, drawing on a lifelong love and engagement with the poem. He argues for a place, a date, and a method for its composition—subjects of ongoing controversy—combining the detailed expertise of a historian with a poetic reader’s sensitivity. Lane Fox considers hallmarks of the poem; its values, implicit and explicit; its characters; its women; its gods; and even its horses. 

Thousands of readers turn to the Iliad every year. Drawing on fifty years of reading and research, Lane Fox offers us a breathtaking tour of this magnificent text, revealing why the poem has endured for ages. 

