Come Again

The debut novel – a time-travelling story of love and adventure – from the author of How Not To Be a Boy and star of Peep Show. After her husband’s death, a woman wakes up one morning at age 18 and gets a second chance at their life together You can’t fall in love for the first time twice …



Kate’s husband Luke — the man she loved from the moment she met him twenty-eight years ago — died suddenly. Since then she has pushed away her friends, lost her job and everything is starting to fall apart.



One day, she wakes up in the wrong room and in the wrong body. She is eighteen again but remembers everything. This is her college room in 1992. This is the first day of Freshers’ Week. And this is the day she first meets Luke.



But Luke is not the man that she lost: he’s still a boy — the annoying nineteen-year-old English student she first met. Kate knows how he died and that he’s already ill. If they can fall in love again she might just be able to save him. She’s going to try to do everything exactly the same …