Take the Day Off Study Guide

Begin living in a new season of God’s blessings with this companion study guide full of biblical principles for spiritual rest and growth.



A constant stream of busyness can slowly wear away at us over time: physically, mentally, emotionally, and spiritually. Yet believers often forget that taking a day of rest is one of the Ten Commandments!



In Take the Day Off, Pastor Morris explains why rest is central to your wellbeing, how to do it, and how helpful it can be. Now, in this companion study guide, you will be inspired to experience true rest and make it a priority in the rhythm of your weekly schedule through motivational exercises, spiritual wisdom, and practical applications. Don’t wait and delay God’s blessings in your life. Start implementing the principle of rest in your life and you will see eternal benefits.

