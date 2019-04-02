Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Land of Tears

Land of Tears

The Exploration and Exploitation of Equatorial Africa

by

A prizewinning historian’s epic account of the scramble to control equatorial Africa

In just three decades at the end of the nineteenth century, the heart of Africa was utterly transformed. Virtually closed to outsiders for centuries, by the early 1900s the rainforest of the Congo River basin was one of the most brutally exploited places on earth. In Land of Tears, historian Robert Harms reconstructs the chaotic process by which this happened. Beginning in the 1870s, traders, explorers, and empire builders from Arabia, Europe, and America moved rapidly into the region, where they pioneered a deadly trade in ivory and rubber for Western markets and in enslaved labor for the Indian Ocean rim. Imperial conquest followed close behind.

Ranging from remote African villages to European diplomatic meetings to Connecticut piano-key factories, Land of Tears reveals how equatorial Africa became fully, fatefully, and tragically enmeshed within our global world.

Read More

Genre: Nonfiction / History / Africa

On Sale: December 3rd 2019

Price: $35 / $44 (CAD)

Page Count: 544

ISBN-13: 9780465028634

Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews