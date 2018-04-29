Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
The Engine 2 Seven-Day Rescue Diet
Eat Plants, Lose Weight, Save Your Health
The runaway New York Times bestselling diet that sparked a health revolution is simpler and easier to follow than ever!
The Engine 2 Diet has sold hundreds of thousands of copies and inspired a plant-based food revolution. Featuring endorsements from top medical experts and a food line in Whole Foods Market, Engine 2 is the most trusted name in plant-based eating. Now Esselstyn is presenting a powerful, accelerated new Engine 2 program that promises staggering results in record time. In just one week on THE ENGINE 2 SEVEN-DAY RESCUE DIET, readers can expect to:
- Lose weight (up to 14 pounds)
- Lower total cholesterol (by 32 points on average)
- Drop LDL cholesterol (by 22 points on average)
- Lower triglycerides (by 75 points on average)
- Lower blood pressure by an average of 10/5 points.