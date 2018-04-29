Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

The Engine 2 Seven-Day Rescue Diet

Eat Plants, Lose Weight, Save Your Health

The runaway New York Times bestselling diet that sparked a health revolution is simpler and easier to follow than ever!

The Engine 2 Diet has sold hundreds of thousands of copies and inspired a plant-based food revolution. Featuring endorsements from top medical experts and a food line in Whole Foods Market, Engine 2 is the most trusted name in plant-based eating. Now Esselstyn is presenting a powerful, accelerated new Engine 2 program that promises staggering results in record time. In just one week on THE ENGINE 2 SEVEN-DAY RESCUE DIET, readers can expect to:
  • Lose weight (up to 14 pounds)
  • Lower total cholesterol (by 32 points on average)
  • Drop LDL cholesterol (by 22 points on average)
  • Lower triglycerides (by 75 points on average)
  • Lower blood pressure by an average of 10/5 points.
THE ENGINE 2 SEVEN-DAY RESCUE DIET will bring the benefits of the Engine 2 program to a whole new audience of readers, by showing that all it takes is seven days to see incredible and motivating results!
Genre: Mind, Body, Spirit / Health & Fitness / Diet & Nutrition / Diets

On Sale: December 31st 2019

Price: $16.99 / $22.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 320

ISBN-13: 9781455591169

