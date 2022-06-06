New Richard Swan Novel #2_NEW

From a major new debut author in epic fantasy comes the second book in a trilogy where action, intrigue, and magic collide. Sir Konrad Vonvalt, an Emperor’s Justice, who is a detective, judge, and executioner all in one. But these are dangerous times to be a Justice….



"Richard Swan's sophisticated take on the fantasy genre will leave readers hungry for more." – Sebastien de Castell on The Justice of Kings



“A fantastic debut.” – Peter McLean on The Justice of Kings



Also by Richard Swan:



The Empire of the Wolf

The Justice of Kings