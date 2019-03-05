Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Give Me Liberty
A History of America's Exceptional Idea
Edition: Unabridged
Also by Richard Brookhiser
John Marshall
The life of John Marshall, Founding Father and America's premier chief justice In 1801, a genial and brilliant Revolutionary War veteran and politician became the…
Founders' Son
Abraham Lincoln grew up in the long shadow of the Founding Fathers. Seeking an intellectual and emotional replacement for his own taciturn father, Lincoln turned…
James Madison
A vivid portrait of the "Father of the Constitution"James Madison led one of the most influential and prolific lives in American history, and his story--although…
George Washington On Leadership
In 1799, at the end of George Washington's long life and illustrious career, the politician Henry Lee eulogized him as: “First in war, first in…
What Would the Founders Do?
What would George Washington do about weapons of mass destruction? How would Benjamin Franklin feel about unwed mothers? What would Alexander Hamilton think about minorities…