Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Give Me Liberty

Give Me Liberty

A History of America's Exceptional Idea

by

An award-winning historian recounts the history of American liberty through the stories of twelve essential documents

Nationalism is inevitable: It supplies feelings of belonging, identity, and recognition. It binds us to our neighbors and tells us who we are. But increasingly — from the United States to India, from Russia to Burma — nationalism is being invoked for unworthy ends: to disdain minorities or to support despots. As a result, nationalism has become to many a dirty word.

In Give Me Liberty, award-winning historian and biographer Richard Brookhiser offers up a truer and more inspiring story of American nationalism as it has evolved over four hundred years. He examines America’s history through twelve documents that made the United States a new country in a new world: a free country. We are what we are because of them; we stay true to what we are by staying true to them.

Americans have always sought liberty, asked for it, fought for it; every victory has been the fulfillment of old hopes and promises. This is our nationalism, and we should be proud of it.

Read More

Genre: Nonfiction / History / United States

On Sale: November 5th 2019

Price: $25.98 / $32.98 (CAD)

ISBN-13: 9781549120541

Hachette Audio logo
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

Edition: Unabridged

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews

Meet The Author: Richard Brookhiser

Richard Brookhiser is a senior editor of National Review and the author of thirteen books, including John Marshall: The Man Who Made the Supreme Court, Founder’s Son: A Life of Abraham Lincoln, and James Madison. He lives in New York City.

Discover More