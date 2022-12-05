Use CHEER for 20% off at checkout! Free shipping on $35+ Last day for holiday shipping is 12/13.
The Art of Scandal
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around August 1, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
On the night of her Mayor husband's 40th birthday, Rachel Abbott receives a sexy, explicit text from her husband, which she quickly realizes was meant for another woman. They’re at a crossroads and divorce is inevitable, but Rachel is determined not to leave her thirteen-year marriage with nothing. Meanwhile, Matt, the rising star of a Kennedyesque political dynasty with eyes on the White House, can’t afford a messy split in the middle of his reelection campaign. They strike a deal: Rachel gets one million dollars and their lavish house in the wealthy DC suburb of Oasis Springs if she agrees to keep playing the perfect Black trophy wife until the election.
Amid the forced smiles of photo shoots and donor events, Rachel begins to rediscover herself as the ice queen persona she needed to survive in her husband’s privileged world unravels. When she meets Nathan Vasquez, a very handsome, very lost twenty-six-year-old artist, their connection makes her forget about being the perfect politician’s wife. In turn, Rachel reawakens Nathan’s long-dormant artistic aspirations, but she’s also an off-limits reminder of the status-hungry world he walked away from years ago.
As Rachel and Nathan’s feelings grow, their attraction becomes impossible to resist. But secrets are hard to keep in a town like Oasis Springs, and Nathan is hiding a few of his own. With the risk of scandal looming and their hearts on the line, they’ll have to decide whether the risk of losing everything is worth taking a chance on love.
Praise
The Art of Scandal is devastatingly beautiful and captivatingly romantic. Every so often, a book strikes the perfect chord of touching, poignant, sexy, and thrilling and this is that book. Black's storytelling draws you in and holds you close and her diverse cast of characters shine with three-dimensional emotion and sizzling chemistry. This one is not to be missed.—Denise Williams, author of How to Fail at Flirting
“Smart, sexy, and absolutely sizzling with steamy scenes, this book makes the list as one of my all-time favorite romances. Art, scandal, and finding love where one leasts expects it—what’s not to adore?"—Ashley Herring Blake, author of Delilah Green Doesn't Care
"The Art of Scandal is a one-of-a-kind story! Sexy and smart with messy yet relatable characters, this is the book you need in your life! Regina Black is a force!"—Catherine Adel West, Author of The Two Lives of Sara
“Right out the gate, Regina Black charges in to bring drama and sensuality. Black's dazzling use of language creates a compelling novel of heartbreak, passion, and rediscovery. Justice for Rachel Abbott is as delicious as it is scandalous. Readers are going to cheer for her the whole way!”—Charish Reid, author of The Write Escape and Hearts on Hold