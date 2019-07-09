John Muir once said, “When you tug on a single thing in nature, you realize it is connected to everything else.” This simple but sage truth is at the heart of One Hundred Daffodils, a collection of connected essays inspired by moments that naturalist and horticulturist Rebecca Winn observed in nature that teach, comfort, and inspire.





One of the overarching invitations within the pages of One Hundred Daffodils is to look closely at the world around us, guiding readers to an awareness of nature’s power to teach, comfort, and inspire. It offers the kind of woman-to-woman, experience-to-experience, relatable connection that we often hunger for and love to share with one another. And it is a book whose words, like those of a trusted friend, are often raw, frequently funny, reliably uplifting, sometimes painfully familiar, but always vulnerable, honest and wise.





Parsed into manageable essay lengths that respect the harried reader’s time, this is the kind of book women give to each other, because we’ve all “been there,” and there is no more powerful and inspiring example than someone who has experienced an emotional abyss and emerged, gracefully, on the other side.