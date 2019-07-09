John Muir once said, “When you tug on a single thing in nature, you realize it is connected to everything else.” This simple but sage truth is at the heart of One Hundred Daffodils, a collection of connected essays inspired by moments Naturalist and Horticulturist Rebecca Winn observed in nature.





One of the overarching invitations of this book is to look closely at the world around us and develop an awareness of nature’s power to teach, comfort, and inspire. It offers the kind of woman-to-woman, experience-to-experience connection we often crave and try to foster with others. It is a book whose words — like those of a trusted friend — are often raw, funny, reliably uplifting, and always vulnerable, honest, and wise.





Parsed into manageable essay lengths that respect the reader’s time, One Hundred Daffodils is a polished reflection on confronting an emotional abyss — and emerging, gracefully, on the other side.