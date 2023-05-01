Go to Hachette Book Group home

My First Words / Mis Primeras Palabras

My First Words / Mis Primeras Palabras

Contributors

By Rebecca Emberley

Board book (Bilingual edition)

Board book (Bilingual edition)

Learn over 90 words with the newest addition to the beloved bilingual board book series that has sold over 1 million copies! 

Discovering your first words in Spanish and English is easy and fun with this cheerful board book with bright collage illustrations that introduce colors, numbers, shapes, animals, and more! Your little learner will discover that azul means blue, cinco means five, and caballo means horse along with many other everyday words. 

This new, updated board book edition of the oversized favorite My Big Book of Spanish Words is the perfect first bilingual book for the youngest readers! 


¡Aprende más de 90 palabras con este nuevo miembro de la apreciada serie de libros bilingües de cartón que ha vendido más de 1 millón de ejemplares!
 
¡Descubrir tus primeras palabras en inglés y en español es fácil y divertido con este alegre libro de cartón y sus luminosos collages que presentan colores, números, animales y más! Los pequeños y las pequeñas descubrirán que blue significa azul, five significa cinco y horse significa caballo, además de muchas otras palabras de uso cotidiano.
 
¡Esta edición nueva y actualizada del favorito de gran tamaño My Big Book of Spanish Words, impresa en cartón, es un primer libro bilingüe perfecto para pequeños lectores y lectoras!

Genre:

  • Praise for the original edition, My Big Book of Spanish Words:

    "Marvelous art. The book will serve both families and classroom teachers desiring to teach young children basic Spanish words."—School Library Journal
  • Praise for Rebecca Emberley's bilingual board book series:

    "This attractive set of Spanish-English books will help to fill a gap in board book collections.... The simplified pictures with sharply contrasting colors are ideal for infant and toddler audiences. Fine choices for the youngest patrons."—School Library Journal
  • "Creatively designed introductions to a second language.... Attractive and useful."—Kirkus
  • "The simplicity and directness of the presentation make this a good teaching tool regardless of listeners'/readers' first language, as the words chosen are appropriate for young children."—School Library Journal

On Sale
Jan 2, 2024
Page Count
20 pages
Publisher
Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
ISBN-13
9780316570763

Rebecca Emberley

About the Author

Rebecca Emberley is the author and illustrator of more than 40 books for children, including a bestselling bilingual board book series for very young readers. With her father Ed Emberley she has created books including The Red Hen and Chicken Little. She currently lives in New Mexico with her husband, singer-songwriter Peter Black.
 
Rebecca Emberley es autora e ilustradora de más de 40 libros para niños, entre ellos una serie de libros bilingües de cartón bestsellers para lectores muy jóvenes. Junto con su padre, Ed Emberley, ha creado libros como The Red Hen y Chicken Little. Actualmente vive en Nuevo México con su esposo, el cantautor Peter Black.
 

