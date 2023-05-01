My First Words / Mis Primeras Palabras

Learn over 90 words with the newest addition to the beloved bilingual board book series that has sold over 1 million copies!



Discovering your first words in Spanish and English is easy and fun with this cheerful board book with bright collage illustrations that introduce colors, numbers, shapes, animals, and more! Your little learner will discover that azul means blue, cinco means five, and caballo means horse along with many other everyday words.



This new, updated board book edition of the oversized favorite My Big Book of Spanish Words is the perfect first bilingual book for the youngest readers!





¡Aprende más de 90 palabras con este nuevo miembro de la apreciada serie de libros bilingües de cartón que ha vendido más de 1 millón de ejemplares!



¡Descubrir tus primeras palabras en inglés y en español es fácil y divertido con este alegre libro de cartón y sus luminosos collages que presentan colores, números, animales y más! Los pequeños y las pequeñas descubrirán que blue significa azul, five significa cinco y horse significa caballo, además de muchas otras palabras de uso cotidiano.



¡Esta edición nueva y actualizada del favorito de gran tamaño My Big Book of Spanish Words, impresa en cartón, es un primer libro bilingüe perfecto para pequeños lectores y lectoras!