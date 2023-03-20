Visit our store for discounts & free shipping over $35 SHOP NOW>>
For Keeps
Description
A SUMMER FLING . . . OR SOMETHING MORE?
Merry Atwater would do just about anything to save her dog rescue – even if it means working with the most stubborn man on the planet. It’s hard to avoid the sparks that fly with TJ Jameson, the ruggedly sexy cowboy in charge of the children’s camp where she’s just taken an animal therapy job. But commitment is not Merry’s style, and TJ clearly wants more than just a roll in the hay.
TJ Jameson isn’t looking for anything complicated-just a peaceful life on his family’s ranch with a wife and kids. “No-strings” Merry Atwater doesn’t fit that bill, no matter how irresistible she is. But when he sees how Merry gets through to his autistic nephew and the other kids at Camp Blue Sky, TJ’s a goner. If he doesn’t give in to the now, he might just lose his shot at forever . . .
Praise
"4 Stars! With one super-hot cowboy, one spitfire of a woman and several lovable dogs, Lacey draws readers into a tender story that will make your heart melt. An engaging plot and colorful, genuine characters make the author's latest a sweet, enjoyable read."—RT Book Reviews
"This book was reminiscent of the stories written by two of my favorite authors - Susan Mallery and Jill Shalvis."—RomanceJunkiesReviews.com
"Endearing! Rachel Lacey is a sure-fire star."—Lori Wilde, New York Times bestselling author
"Lovable men and lovable dogs make this series a winner!"—Jill Shalvis, New York Times bestselling author
"Your heart will be captured many times by the genuine scenarios, and the happily-ever-after for all, both human and canine."—HeroesAndHeartbreakers.com