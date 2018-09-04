Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
What Your Doctor May Not Tell You About Fibromyalgia
The Revolutionary Treatment That Can Reverse the Disease
What Your Doctor May Not Tell You About Fibromyalgia is the only protocol that actually treat the condition, reduces drug dependency, and offer an actual cure. Most patients with fibromyalgia are on as astonishing array of medications–sometimes taking over 10 different medications and supplements a day to treat symptoms ranging from muscle pain and fatigue to hypoglycemia, IBS, and chronic candidiasis–and they still can’t control their pain. This fourth edition of the book goes deeper into understanding the disease and the early intervention options that are available. With special attention paid to fatigue and pain management protocols, Dr. St. Armand goes into great detail about the big issues surrounding fibromyalgia today, including:Read More
- A close look at supplements, including CBS oil–an unregulated market without the same scientific rigor as most medications
- Guaifenesin as a drug that does work, eliminating symptoms and restoring normal life to an astonishing 90 percent of the fibromyalgia sufferers
- A discussion of pharmaceuticals in treatment, and why “medical Band-Aids” won’t treat the disease
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
"I have seen the magic of guaifenesin and the program in What Your Doctor May Not Tell You About Fibromyalgia work." -Devin Starlanyl, author of The Fibromyalgia Advocate
"Groundbreaking... Dr. St. Amand's research will permit fibromyalgia to become merely a memory." -Dr. John Willems, MD, head, division of obstetrics and gynecology, Scripps Clinic