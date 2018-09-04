WHAT YOUR DOCTOR MAY NOT TELL YOU ABOUT (TM): FIBROMYALGIA

Over a decade ago, Dr. R. Paul St. Amand, an experienced endocrinologist and UCLA assistant clinical professor, published his protocol for reversing fibromyalgia based on nearly half a century of research. This book offers Dr. St. Amand’s latest research on guaifenesin, an inexpensive, safe, an incresingly available medication that can help reverse the disease. The authors have seen symtpoms eliminated and normal quality of life restored in an astonishing 90 percent of pateints they treated with guaifenesin. Updated and revised with more patient anecdotes and a deeper understanding of symptoms, treatments, and results, readers will find:



More information about the current treatment of fibromyalgia and what causes it

New results from Dr. St. Amand’s studies about the efficacy of guafenesin treatment

Changes in disease protocol

Discussion of pharmaceuticals in treatment

–and much more