WHAT YOUR DOCTOR MAY NOT TELL YOU ABOUT (TM): FIBROMYALGIA
The Revolutionary Treatment That Can Reverse the Disease
Over a decade ago, Dr. R. Paul St. Amand, an experienced endocrinologist and UCLA assistant clinical professor, published his protocol for reversing fibromyalgia based on nearly half a century of research. This book offers Dr. St. Amand’s latest research on guaifenesin, an inexpensive, safe, an incresingly available medication that can help reverse the disease. The authors have seen symtpoms eliminated and normal quality of life restored in an astonishing 90 percent of pateints they treated with guaifenesin. Updated and revised with more patient anecdotes and a deeper understanding of symptoms, treatments, and results, readers will find:Read More
More information about the current treatment of fibromyalgia and what causes it
New results from Dr. St. Amand’s studies about the efficacy of guafenesin treatment
Changes in disease protocol
Discussion of pharmaceuticals in treatment
–and much more
Praise
"I have seen the magic of guaifenesin and the program in What Your Doctor May Not Tell You About Fibromyalgia work." -Devin Starlanyl, author of The Fibromyalgia Advocate
"Groundbreaking... Dr. St. Amand's research will permit fibromyalgia to become merely a memory." -Dr. John Willems, MD, head, division of obstetrics and gynecology, Scripps Clinic