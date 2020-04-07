Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Drink?
The New Science of Alcohol and Health
World-renowned authority on the science of alcohol exposes its influence on our health, mood, sleep, emotions, and productivity–and what we can and should do to moderate our intakeRead More
From after-work happy hour to a nightly glass of wine, we’re used to thinking of alcohol as a normal part of our daily lives. In Drink?, neuropharmacology professor David Nutt takes a fascinating, science-based look at drinking to unpack why we should reconsider our favorite pastime.
Using cutting-edge scientific research and years of hands-on experience in the field, Nutt delves into the long- and short-term effects of alcohol. He addresses topics such as hormones, mental health, fertility, and addiction, explaining how alcohol travels through our bodies and brains, what happens at each stage of inebriation, and how it effects us even after it leaves our systems. With accessible, easy-to-understand language, Nutt ensures that readers recognize why alcohol can have such a negative influence on our bodies and our society. In the vein of This Naked Mind, Drink? isn’t preachy; it simply gives readers clear, evidence-based facts to help them make the most informed choices about their consumption.
Edition: Unabridged
