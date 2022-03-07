God is joyful. And He wants us to be full of joy, too.



The past few years have been extremely challenging, but even in dark times, the light of joy can shine bright.



True joy, says Pope Francis, is not an ephemeral sentiment, nor an illusory antidote to suffering; it springs from a solid hope that nothing and no one can take away.



A Gift of Joy and Hope is an invitation to embrace authentic beauty and a reminder to be open to encountering God, even in the midst of challenges. Pope Francis encourages readers to change attitudes that exclude others; to reveal the deep dissatisfaction we all hide; and to overcome life’s challenges with courage and faith. He also challenges us to hope without pessimism or doubt, to hope even in the midst of anxiety, to recognize the beauty all around them, and to let God show you how to deal with your doubts and fears.



This book aims to encourage readers to look outside themselves and believe that hope is still possible and that joy always has the last word.