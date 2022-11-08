Use BESTBOOKS22 for 20% off at checkout! Free shipping on $35+ Last day for holiday shipping is 12/13.

The Wide World
The Wide World

A Novel

by Pierre Lemaitre

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around July 4, 2023.

On Sale

Jul 4, 2023

Page Count

304 Pages

Publisher

ISBN-13

9780316444408

Genre

Fiction / Fiction / World Literature / Europe (general)

Description

The sweeping saga of one prominent French family against the backdrop of post-war Paris, Beirut, and Saigon—an electrifying novel of passion, greed, murder, and revenge

The Pelletiers are a prominent French family living in Beirut. The patriarch, Louis, has built a successful business that he hopes to pass on to his eldest son. With no head for management, Jean nearly runs the company into the ground, then marries a materialistic young woman who insists they emigrate to Paris and join high society. But there's another reason Jean must leave—he has committed a terrible crime…

Youngest son Etienne is sent to make his fortune in Saigon. Soon, he begins investigating a covert scheme to channel smuggled goods and cash to the Viet Minh. But the evidence he amasses presents a real threat to his own life.

François, the middle brother, arrives in Paris and tries his hand at journalism. His career begins to take off when he starts covering the brutal murder of an actress that seems part of a pattern of killings. But the killer he’s chasing is closer to him than he realizes.

Epic in scope, and a vivid depiction of French life in the booming postwar years, TheGreatWorld is a riveting saga at once gripping and classic.

Praise

Praise for All Human Wisdom:

"Terrific . . . Easily the most purely entertaining novel I have read so far this year."—David Mills, The Sunday Times
"A really excellent suspense novelist."—Stephen King
Praise for The Great Swindle:

"Mr. Lemaitre's background in crime fiction shows through in the intricate plotting and suspenseful pacing of The Great Swindle, which at times reads like a thriller. Its characters harbor so many secrets that part of the enjoyment in the book comes from seeing how the author plans to disentangle them."—Sarah Lyall, The New York Times
"A masterly epic of post-war France, where impostures triumph and capitalists grow rich from the ruins."—Macha Séry, Le Monde
"Lemaitre's tale is carefully researched, and most of the story's value lies in its historical authenticity . . . the battlefield and hospital scenes convey Lemaitre's mastery of imagery."—Kirkus Reviews
