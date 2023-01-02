Use BESTBOOKS22 for 20% off at checkout! Free shipping on $35+ Last day for holiday shipping is 12/13.

Phoebe's Diary
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Phoebe's Diary

by Phoebe Wahl

Regular Price $12.99

Regular Price $16.99 CAD

ebook
Hardcover
ebook
Hardcover

Regular Price $12.99

Regular Price $16.99 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around September 5, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Apple Books Barnes & Noble Google Play Ebooks.com Kobo

On Sale

Sep 5, 2023

Page Count

256 Pages

Publisher

Little Brown Young Readers Logo

ISBN-13

9780316363853

Genre

Teen & Young Adult / Young Adult Fiction / Coming Of Age

Description

Drawn from real life, here is a bracingly honest, irresistible illustrated diary of a teenage girl that captures the explosive turmoil and ecstasy of adolescence.
 
Meet Phoebe. She’s cool and insecure, talented and vulnerable, sexy and awkward, driven and confused, ecstatic and tragic.

Like you.

And here is her diary, packed full of invaluable friends and heartbreaking crushes, spectacular playlists and vintage outfits, drama nerds and art kids, old wounds and new love. Based on her own teenage diary, Phoebe Wahl has melded truth with fiction and art with text, casting a spell that brings readers deep into the experience of growing up.
 

What's Inside

Read More Read Less