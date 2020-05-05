The patient-friendly masterclass for thriving with Small Intestinal Bacterial Overgrowth (SIBO)–including 90 easy, delicious recipes for long-term healing





Digestive and gut health issues are on the rise, but they are a still a mystery for many. And when you do get a diagnosis, it’s often hard to figure out what to do. Health advocate, chef, and SIBO sufferer Phoebe Lapine covers everything you need to know about SIBO–in a clear, informative, engaging voice.





From testing and root causes to natural solutions and cooking tips (including 90 delicious recipes), SIBO Made Simple is a one-of-a-kind toolkit for learning about their condition and tailoring their diet toward healing. Lapine covers everything from what SIBO is (and what it isn’t), related conditions (IBS, Celiac, and more), to practical strategies for healing.





With the expert medical advice of over a dozen top SIBO practitioners, SIBO Made Simple not only provides resources for the most restrictive phases of treatment, but also offers a clear culinary road map for slowly incorporating problem ingredients back into the diet. The best part: the plan and recipes can be customized to fit a large variety of gut-healing diets, such as the Bi-Phasic Diet, GAPS, Specific Carb Diet, AIP, and more.





Getting healthy and feeling great doesn’t have to be punitive. SIBO Made Simple offers a clear path forward, from someone who’s been there.