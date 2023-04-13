Philip Glass Piano Etudes

Description

A stunning, deluxe boxed set of composer Philip Glass’s most important and historic body of work, his collection of twenty Piano Etudes, along with a book of reflections by notable artists and musicians.



Philip Glass is one of the most influential artists and composers of our time. The Complete Piano Etudes box contains Glass’s most seminal and personal work, his twenty piano etudes, consisting of twenty sewn bound expandable folios of each piece of music, along with a bound collection of essays and reflections by notable writers, musicians, artists, and famous admirers, including Lucinda Childs, Nathan Chen, Alice Waters, Maira Kalman, Martin Scorcese, and more, connected to this body of work.



Glass began composing the Etudes, or "studies," in the early 1990s. Book 1, the first set of 10 Etudes, were composed for Glass himself to work on his own playing. While on this journey, it became clear that Glass was no longer composing just for himself, but rather to be played and enjoyed by others. The Etudes were completed in 2012, remaining unpublished until 2014. The published volumes of the two complete volumes of the Etudes became an instant staple of modern music repertoire and a compendium of the finest elements of Philip Glass’s later music. There have been dozens of recordings in part and in whole by artists on the most prestigious record labels. At just over two hours long, the music itself became a self-contained concert experience, performed internationally by some of the world’s great interpreters.



This deluxe volume of Glass’s historic body is to be cherished by music lovers, piano students and players as a lasting heirloom to be passed down from generation to generation. It’s a beautiful object to display at home, and to be explored at the keyboard.