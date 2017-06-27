Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Constructing The Self, Constructing America

A Cultural History Of Psychotherapy

by

In this ground-breaking cultural history of psychotherapy, historian and psychologist Philip Cushman shows how the development of modern psychotherapy is inextricably intertwined with that of the United States and how it has changed the way Americans view events and themselves. By tracing our various definitions of the self throughout history, Cushman reveals that psychotherapy is very much a product of a particular time and place—and that it has been fundamentally complicit in creating many of the ills it seeks to assuage.
Genre: Nonfiction / Psychology

On Sale: October 1st 1996

Price: $19.95 / $24 (CAD)

Page Count: 448

ISBN-13: 9780201441925

Trade Paperback
What's Inside

