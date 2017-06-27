Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Philip Cushman
Philip Cushman, Ph.D., is associate professor at the California School of Professional Psychology, is also in private practice in Oakland, California.
By the Author
Constructing The Self, Constructing America
In this ground-breaking cultural history of psychotherapy, historian and psychologist Philip Cushman shows how the development of modern psychotherapy is inextricably intertwined with that of…