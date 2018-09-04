Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
The Unfathomable Ascent
How Hitler Came to Power
The chilling story of Adolf Hitler’s eight-year march to the pinnacle of German politicsRead More
Adolf Hitler’s insurgent path to power from 1925 to 1933 is one of the most dramatic, startling, and important stories in world history. Culminating in Hitler’s historic climb to totalitarian reign, this period marks his progression through the shifting political maze of the Weimar Republic and the tumultuous rise of the Nazi Party. Far from an irresistible force of politics, Hitler’s passage was one underscored by personal power plays, economic instability, gloating triumphs, and near failures.
A political chapter that spans Germany’s wobbly recovery from World War I through years of growing prosperity and crippling depression, this period marks Hitler’s unrelenting struggle for control over his radical, raucous movement. It includes brushes with power and quests for revenge, nonstop electioneering and American-style campaign tactics and, for Hitler, moments of immense success and feared humiliation.
Adolf Hitler’s insurgent path to power from 1925 to 1933 is one of the most dramatic, startling, and important stories in world history. Culminating in Hitler’s historic climb to totalitarian reign, this period marks his progression through the shifting political maze of the Weimar Republic and the tumultuous rise of the Nazi Party. Far from an irresistible force of politics, Hitler’s passage was one underscored by personal power plays, economic instability, gloating triumphs, and near failures.
A political chapter that spans Germany’s wobbly recovery from World War I through years of growing prosperity and crippling depression, this period marks Hitler’s unrelenting struggle for control over his radical, raucous movement. It includes brushes with power and quests for revenge, nonstop electioneering and American-style campaign tactics and, for Hitler, moments of immense success and feared humiliation.
Following an improbable, serpentine journey, The Unfathomable Ascent is a complex story with one dangerous climax: Hitler’s sweeping ascent into political power, and the western world’s descent into historic darkness.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
Praise for 1924
"This book could not be more necessary, as Germany prepares to re-publish Mein Kampf for the first time in 70 years. Range gives us a fluent narrative of Hitler's 13 months in prison, where he wrote his political testament. Eminently readable."—Ronald Rosbottom, author of When Paris Went Dark
"This book could not be more necessary, as Germany prepares to re-publish Mein Kampf for the first time in 70 years. Range gives us a fluent narrative of Hitler's 13 months in prison, where he wrote his political testament. Eminently readable."—Ronald Rosbottom, author of When Paris Went Dark
"Hundreds of historians, perhaps thousands, have set out to explain how Hitler became Hitler -- but none have succeeded nearly so well, or so brilliantly, as Peter Ross Range. 1924: The Year That Made Hitler now stands front-and-center among those great works that, through a narrative that is both granular and compelling, finally explains one of the great mysteries of our era. Range's deft portrait clicks into place the final necessary nugget in one of our time's darkest eras and provides us with a biographical portrait that is chilling to read -- but that we dare not ignore."—Mark Perry, author of The Most Dangerous Man in America: The Making of Douglas MacArthur
"How did it happen? That's the fateful question that veteran journalist Peter Ross Range asks. With verve, he takes us into the diabolical rise of Adolf Hitler in the pivotal year of 1924, by turns a horrifying yet important story."—Jay Winik, author of 1944: FDR and the Year That Changed History and April 1865
"Occasionally, a year draped in defeat becomes a year of personal triumph that alters the course of history. Peter Ross Range deftly argues that 1924 was such a year for Adolf Hitler, with catastrophic results for the world."—Walter R. Borneman, author of The Admirals and MacArthur at War
"Range's deep knowledge of the figures and events enables him to narrate clearly without being sucked into excessive explication. A lucid description of a year that made all the horror possible, even inevitable."—Kirkus Reviews