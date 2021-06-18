A woman who has experienced both tragedy and triumph, Paula White shares hope with those facing life’s trials. Paula opens her heart to offer personal testimonies and key passages of Scripture that will equip readers to discover purpose in their pain and to overcome any challenge that crosses their path. It’s not about what happens to us, it’s about what happens in us. Failure is not final. We have the power to:

– Renew our minds

– Transition from trial to testimony

– Discover God’s pattern for our lives

Most important, Paula teaches readers to never quit. Tough times don’t last-tough people do! What are you waiting for? Grab hold of the victory God promises. It’s time to MOVE ON, MOVE UP.