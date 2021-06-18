Move On, Move Up
Move On, Move Up

Turn Yesterday's Trials into Today's Triumphs

by Paula White

ISBN-13: 9780446541336

USD: $19.99  /  CAD: $24.99

October 9th 2008

Genre: Mind, Body, Spirit / Religion / Christian Life / Inspirational

PAGE COUNT: 400

A woman who has experienced both tragedy and triumph, Paula White shares hope with those facing life’s trials. Paula opens her heart to offer personal testimonies and key passages of Scripture that will equip readers to discover purpose in their pain and to overcome any challenge that crosses their path. It’s not about what happens to us, it’s about what happens in us. Failure is not final. We have the power to:
– Renew our minds
– Transition from trial to testimony
– Discover God’s pattern for our lives
Most important, Paula teaches readers to never quit. Tough times don’t last-tough people do! What are you waiting for? Grab hold of the victory God promises. It’s time to MOVE ON, MOVE UP.

Praise

"You know you're on to something new and significant when the most popular woman preacher on the Black Entertainment Network is a white woman."—Ebony Magazine, December 2004
"Read this and you'll be ready for great success. [Paula] is an amazing woman."—Donald Trump
"Paula delivers a deep and powerful message."—Irvin "Magic" Johnson
