FIRST IMPRESSIONS

DRESSING WELL

THE SOCIAL ANIMAL

THE THINGS WE DO FOR BUDS

Get a look at your reflection. Not just in the mirror: Take a listen to your phone greeting. Review the last five texts you sent. Check out the clothes hanging in your closet.

How you present yourself has a powerful influence on where and how far you go in life. It’s not just how you dress either or what picture you stick on your online profile. You reveal yourself through your table manners, your friendships and how you conduct them, the music leaking from your headphones. Think of every encounter as another expression of the person you want to project, and ultimately want to be: your personal brand.

1 Which hairstyle is right for me?

A guy’s coif should not look like he spends forever lingering over it. Neat or messy, shaggy-locked rock star or buzz-cut Semper Fi, your hair should balance practicality and sheer indifference.

Remember looks can be deceiving. Extremely short hair requires frequent barber visits; long hair keeps you out of the barber chair, but means constant shampooing and brushing. And don’t let a Goth’s mess of jet black locks fool you: the dude spends more time swapping hair-dyeing tips than your grandmother. When picking a style, think about how much time you want to budget for hair care, from a little a day to an hour or so once a week. And using the list below as a guide, consider how your hairstyle works with the shape of your head and face.

• BALD Confident and virile, bald heads favor smooth, round craniums and square faces. Bald is the manly way out if you’re losing your hair, and is much, much better than trying to rock a comb-over. (See page 7.)

• BUSINESSMAN’S CUT Conservative but with a little length at the sides, this one’s good for faces wider at the jaw. It’s perfect for the guy who needs to look professional and clean-cut every day, without having to spend too much effort beyond combing it into place. Let your sideburns reach the bottom of your ears, and you’ll be sporting a Jeff Gordon.

• BUZZ CUT The shorter you keep your buzz these days, the edgier you look, but you’ll never look less than neat.

• CURLS Let them bush out to lend height to a square face or a short frame. Curls can be well groomed—picture Seth Rogen on the red carpet—or out of control—see Seth Rogen in any of his movies.

• FADE Nonexistent around the lower tier of your head, with more bulk on top. Ratchet up the ratio and you get a mushroom cut. Caution: too much body up top could end up looking like a fourth-grade bowl cut.

• FAUX HAWK Clipped merely short on the sides with a long, shaggy stripe down the middle, this modified Mohawk keeps your locks tamed for work and easy to spike for a wilder look.

• LONG AND LAYERED This style can go shaggy and blended for a Justin Bieber look or chunky for an all-American feel. A saltwater-washed version that’s all bangs is called surfer hair.

• LONG ON TOP Tidy around the back and ears but something to play with on top, this style adds length to a round face, or—throw in a little hair gunk and tousle it at the front—softens a receding hairline. For extra style, comb it back in a gelled wave for a pompadour.

2 How do I get punk colors? You can install a raging blue, pink, or purple punk hairdo at a tony salon and still retain your street cred. But you can also get Day-Glo to go using professional materials and methods at home. It’s always good to have another pair of hands, so ask a pal for an assist, and follow these steps: 1 BLEACH Get a professional white bleach-and-developer mix at a beauty supply store—a number-10 strength for blonds; number 40 for dark hair—and gunk it on. If a regular drugstore is all you have access to, look for a kit with words like “super extra blonding.” 2 BLOW-DRY Snap on a shower cap and dry your hair through it, keeping the dryer moving in small circles. The darker the color you want, the longer you dry. 3 COLOR Rub Vaseline around your hairline and on your ears to keep the dye from coloring your skin. Using a specifically designed hair-color brush you also bought at the beauty store, paint the dye on your bleached locks for at least ten minutes, getting as little on your scalp as possible. 4 RINSE Wash the dye from your hair per the instructions on the box, and enjoy your new alterna-look while it lasts.

3 Tapered or squared: How do I make the call?

Haircutters will often ask how you want your hair at the neckline in the back, tapered or squared off. Tapered is the neater and longer lasting option, but guys with a skinny neck might want the hairline to be squared off (sometimes called blocked) to add the illusion of width. A tapered back, on the other hand, slims a thick neck.

4 Do I really need to use conditioner?

Yes. Shampoo can’t distinguish between good oil and bad oil, so it strips it all out, leaving your hair dry, limp, and damaged. Conditioner restores the luster. Can’t spare the time to let it sink in? The bulk of the goo’s work is done in the first minute. Shampoo and rinse, massage the conditioner into your hair, and keep your head out of the water’s way while you soap up the rest of you. By the time you’re finished, you can rinse it out. If your hair is naturally oily, condition once or twice a week instead of every day.

GUYS’ LIST Ten truths about going bald 1 No woman will leave you or refuse to sleep with you because you’re balding. 2 More hair doesn’t make you look younger. 3 You may get results from Rogaine, but eventually your girlfriend will find the box. 4 Hairpieces and comb-overs make an enemy of many beautiful things in life, like a midnight swim, a summer breeze, and fingers through your hair. 5 Clean-shaven heads are no longer restricted to Batman’s archenemies and circus strongmen. 6 Your hair loss is the result of an excess of testosterone, literally the essence of manliness. 7 Balding men look smarter. 8 The balder you are, the less prone you are to a bad hair day or hat-head. 9 Forty percent of men show signs of balding by age 35, and 65 percent by age 65. 10 There are no bald politicians.

5 Should I let my hair go gray?

Some guys start to go gray before they are thirty; for some it never happens. If you start to spot gray hairs and it bothers you, there are some things you can do. First, ask a professional hairstylist for advice. Any pro worth his or her salt will respond by listing the stars (Patrick Dempsey) and serious players (Anderson Cooper) who have allowed themselves to go gray. If you still want it gone, let a stylist give you a credible dye job for as natural a look as possible.

6 How do I shave?

Many guys learned their method from their fathers, who learned from their dads, as a sort of tribal rite. As a result, most shaving routines involve a fair amount of witchcraft. The science of shaving requires just two essential elements: heat and moisture.

Start by dousing your face four or five times with water that’s as hot as you can stand. Add soap, scrub up, and rinse. After this treatment, your whiskers should be as soft as a kitten’s fur and bristling for the blade. Maintain their upright attitude by applying shaving cream from bottom to top, against the grain of your beard. You don’t need a lot of cream: just enough to keep the water on your skin and to lubricate the blade.

Shave the wide-open spaces of your cheeks first, to give the water and shaving cream more time to soak into the tougher hair around your mouth and chin. Keep your skin taut by stretching it gently with the fingers of your free hand (some guys achieve this by filling their cheeks with air). Use short, smooth strokes and dip the blade frequently in hot water.

Proceed no farther than your clavicle, also known as your collarbone. Everything else is chest hair. There is no upper limit to your shaving area—if it looks like a whisker, shave it. If you have hair growing between your eyebrows, define them with a quick shave.

Purists insist you should only shave downward, arguing that shaving in any direction except the one your whiskers grow in causes ingrown hairs. It’s a rare guy, however, whose every last whisker grows in any one direction; most faces feature swirls, flanking maneuvers, and divots (for instance, the philtrum, that indent on your upper lip). So if you need to shave from several angles, by all means do so.

You’re finished when your skin feels smooth when you run your fingers across it. Rinse your face and dry it with a towel, making sure you’ve left no shaving cream under your ears.

Finally, apply moisturizer to prevent irritation and razor burn.

7 What type of razor is for me?

• ELECTRIC With a gently humming gadget that slides painlessly across your skin, without the mess of soap and water, it’s almost like you aren’t shaving at all. Unfortunately, you’re almost not: electrics reduce your beard to a stubble, but don’t approach the closeness of a regular razor. Electrics are better for maintaining the fashionably gruff look of a few days’ growth, and are just the thing for trimming a beard or mustache.

• MULTIBLADE Perhaps only the Pentagon spends more on R&D than the highly competitive major razor companies, whose flexible designs are aimed at turning the complex topography of your face into an easily maneuvered flat surface. Their advertising campaigns tout comfort, but their true advantage is speed.

Experts say that any more than three blades don’t measurably improve closeness or comfort, and they generally pooh-pooh “comfort strips” and other gizmos. Let your fancy be your guide, but keep a multiblade, swiveling razor in your arsenal.

• SAFETY RAZOR Your grandfather used one of these contraptions built to hold double-edged blades before the invention of cartridge razors. Nowadays some guys are reviving them, not only for their retro chic, but, at about $40 for a basic model—try a German maker for their precision engineering—with blades around 60 cents apiece, to save not a small amount of money over time. Getting a close, nick-free shave takes more time and a little practice, but fans say the safety razor turns shaving into a contemplative, self-pampering treat.

• STRAIGHT RAZOR Every guy should get a professional shave with a straight razor once in his life—less for the shave itself, than to experience the ideal of what a shave can be: a pampering, hot-towel-laden spa. An old-school barber may oblige you if you ask, but a safer bet is to visit one of the men’s “lounges” that have been enjoying a vogue recently, which specialize in throwback deluxe services.

EXPERT WITNESS 8 WHAT DO I PUT ON MY FACE TO SHAVE? PIROOZ SARSHAR

cofounder of the Grooming Lounge, Washington, D.C. “I don’t recommend a shaving cream that comes out of the can that turns into a big foam on your face. Most of the foam doesn’t touch your skin, rendering it useless, and a foam doesn’t provide enough lubrication to give you a comfortable shave. The best type of shave cream goes on clear, so you can see the hair you’re trying to shave off, and that creates a smooth surface for the razor to glide on. If you’re trawling the aisles in a drugstore, look for a shaving cream that is rich in glycerin. But if you want the ultimate shave, use a natural shaving oil, which uses the same oils you find in your kitchen, like sesame oil or olive oil, but has been developed to suspend your beard and clean up more easily. You can find them online and in some big-box stores.”

9 Do I need to use a shaving brush?

Shaving brushes look antiquated but have yet to be bettered as a method of applying shaving cream. The bristles exfoliate dead skin cells as they coat your beard and make the whiskers stand up. Use badger hair, which is durable enough for extended use, but soft enough for your face to stand daily.

10 How do I stop a shaving cut?

Rinse the cut with clean cold water as you would any small cut. If you are old school, you’ll have a styptic pencil on hand. Wet the tip and smudge it gently against the cut. A moist alum block, rubbed on the cut or across your whole shaving area, will also soothe everything in its path.

If you don’t have one of these handy, tear off a fragment of facial tissue or toilet paper, just enough to cover the cut, and stick it to the cut while it’s relatively blood-free. Keep the tissue there until it is completely dry. Remove with care so as not to reopen the cut.

11 What can I use when I forget my shaving cream?

Use hair conditioner. It won’t lather, but it will keep your beard soft and your skin slick while you get a decent shave.

12 How do I pick a moisturizer?

Even if you don’t have especially dry skin, it’s important to moisturize to keep your skin healthy, and to apply sunblock every day.

Pick a moisturizer made for your skin type. If your skin is dry and sensitive, use a super-hydrating moisturizer with glycerin and vitamin E, and steer clear of fragrances, which can irritate sensitive skin. If your skin is oily and acne-prone, you need an oil-free moisturizer, or even one that contains clay or salicylic acid to soak up excess oil. Some guys are oily in places and dry in others; there’s nothing wrong with applying two types of moisturizer in the right places. Use a moisturizer that comes with sunscreen of at least SPF 15.

13 What kind of facial hair should I grow?

Whiskers do more than give you an excuse not to shave. They influence the contours of your face—not to mention the attitude you emit.

• FULL BEARD Fine for men of any profession except cops and bank officers, beards hide a weak chin, conceal heavy jowls, and convey friendliness, frankness, and a woolly thoughtfulness. The full beard is also the lowest maintenance facial do, but requires the most patience to grow. Allow four weeks for plush coverage; the longer you keep it, the better a beard looks—with regular trimming, of course.

• GOATEE This mustache/Vandyke beard combo lengthens a wide face and awards an already long face a look of brooding passion. Once considered professorial, goatees became ubiquitous—and a bit trite—among hipsters in the 1990s. Its popularity continues, perhaps because even light-bearded guys can grow a passably robust goatee.

• HONEST ABE OR OLD DUTCH A beard with no mustache has been popular for years in rural areas, either with peaks climbing over the chin or neatly tucked under the jawline. A strong look lately for indie musicians.

• JAWLINE BEARD The thinner the line of whiskers, the more urban this style of beard looks. A jawliner accentuates your face’s bone structure; so if yours is not great, don’t go here.

• MUSTACHE Match the proportions of your ’stache to your face—broad ones for wide faces, finer ones for finer features—but contrast the ends: rounded ends for square faces and square ends for round faces. As a rule you should fill the space between nose and mouth. Go beyond it, and you’re a renegade (“gringo,” “Fu Manchu”); fall short and you’re a lounge lizard (pencil-thin) or a porn star (tightly trimmed away from both lip and nose).

• MUTTONCHOPS Sideburns extending below the corners of the mouth convey a sort of hillbilly pride. Hitch them to your mustache and you’re wearing “the Franz Josef,” named after a fastidious early-twentieth-century Austrian duke.

• SOUL PATCH Jazz horn players sported spit catchers below their bottom lips to catch their drool as they blew. Today’s chin spinach varies in location, but still reads as jazzman bohemian.

14 How do I trim my mustache?

Use a good pair of mustache scissors, which gives you more control over what you’re cutting than an electric trimmer does. Wet your ’stache a little and, with a fine-toothed comb, brush the hairs down. Clip slowly and conservatively or you may end up having to shave it off entirely to, uh, save face.

15 Should I get a manicure?

Sure, but the question is where. Although full-service salons for men are a growing trend in urban areas, most guys have access only to woman-dominated nail joints. If you brave it, get a manicure with everything but polish (even clear lacquer looks garish on a male hand). Or next time you go on vacation, visit a spa and ask for a manicure as part of your pampering.

Meanwhile, perform due diligence at home. Wash your hands with plenty of soap and rinse. Grab your nailbrush—a short, soft-bristled one with two short handles that curl around your fingers—and rub the bristles into a bar of soap. With soapy bristles perpendicular to your fingers, scrub across your fingernail tops until they are shining. If the brush can’t get every last bit of dirt, use your nail clipper to shorten the nail until the brush can reach it. To make sure your nails look neat (and short enough to clean them effectively), keep the white edge at the tip of the nail no more than a sixteenth of an inch long.

16 Should I sculpt my body hair?

“Manscaping,” the practice of shaving, waxing, or creaming off a guy’s body hair, has gone mainstream, perhaps because more guys (and their girlfriends) are watching more depilated porn stars lately, or because hairless pectorals and biceps (and genitals) look bigger. Women accustomed to scrubbing hair from various areas of their bodies may have come to expect their dudes to denude themselves, too.

If it’s your home slice who wants you bare to the skin, you don’t have much more to say than, “I will if you will.” Turn it into a private party for two: take turns shaving each other, or spreading the depilatory cream. (Have plenty of soothing lotion on hand, and celebrate with a drink afterwards, not before you take razor to body parts.)

You don’t have to wait for a partner, or be maximally ripped, to experiment with a hair-free physique. Any hair you take off will grow back in a few weeks, and short of looking a little funny when it first comes back in, you’ll do yourself no harm by using a depilatory cream or a razor. The same techniques apply to shaving body hair as shaving your face: prep with hot water and soap; use a clear, non-drying gel instead of foam (especially important around sensitive areas whose folds and clefts you’re not used to shaving) and follow your shave with a moisturizer.

If you find you feel much happier hair-free, you might want to consider laser hair removal. These treatments are expensive, so pick an area—a lot of guys start with their back—where you long to get rid of unwanted hair permanently.

DRESSING WELL

17 Can I wear pink?

Dick Cheney does, and so does Kanye. Why shouldn’t you? A pink dress shirt under a blazer or a suit is a springtime alternative to white. A pink linen number worn with khaki pants on a summer day is also an attractive choice. Not that pink can’t make a statement: a pink polo shirt is the universally recognized preppy flag; pink canvas pants with an untucked shirt make you an artistic soul, while pink socks with a suit signals that a freethinker lurks beneath your conservative mien.

EXPERT WITNESS 18 HOW DO I ADD MORE STYLE TO MY LOOK? COLBY McWILLIAMS

head of men’s fashion for luxury retailer Neiman Marcus “There’s no way to teach style. You have to try new things—get them into the fitting room and see what you’re comfortable wearing. Start simply—less is usually best. You can be beautifully dressed and simply dressed. Stick with dark colors and solid shirts. “This is easier to do when you’re going to work, not as obvious when you’re going casual. Men often react to casual settings by wearing everything baggy and pleated. You can upgrade your style just by paying attention to the volume of what you’re wearing. Look for shirts that are a little fitted—even when you’re wearing them with the tails out. In jeans, go with a straight leg and slimmer cut. Then use a jacket—one with plenty of pockets to store your phone and the rest of the stuff we carry these days—to pull everything together, even in casual situations.”

19 When do I wear shirts that need cuff links?

Shirts with French cuffs, as the cuff-link-ready style is known, are completely acceptable anytime you wear a jacket. The only faux pas is letting your cuffs, now weighted with metal, protrude flamboyantly from your jacket sleeves. When buying French cuffs, get the sleeve length right, so that only a half inch is exposed when your jacket is on.

Tip: If you’re not used to the way cuff links clasp, practice attaching the cuff links to your sleeves before you put on your shirt.

20 How do I dress to look slimmer?

It may seem counterintuitive, but you’ll look slimmer in clothes that are close-fitting. Buy jackets that are bigger in the shoulders and trim at the waist and pants that define your shape, even where you’ve got a few extra pounds. Avoid anything that billows or balloons: pleats and deep breaks on your pants only expand your profile. Make sure your belt is large enough to contain your waistline at its widest point; if your belly hangs over your pants, it accentuates your girth.

21 How do I wear a hat?

When it comes to hats, modern history is divided into Before JFK and After JFK. During his 1960 campaign, the young presidential contender went about half dressed—at least for his era—with neither a hat nor an overcoat, reputedly to emphasize his youth and vigor. The sight of the bareheaded swinger-politician, at least according to fashion legend, killed the hat as a necessary accessory.

Ironically, the hat is now coming back as a symbol of youthful nonchalance. The shapes of today’s hipster headgear hark back to 1950s Rat Pack style, but the hat owes its rebirth to the ordinary baseball cap. Everybody looks good in a hat—you only need to find the lid that fits you. Here are some choices:

• BERET Don’t worry about looking like a French poseur when you don one of these eminently practical toppers. The simple circle of wool adapts to any head, while its loft is a hedge against the dreaded hat-head. Just don’t grow a shrimpy mustache and smoke butts backward, and you’ll be fine.

• BERMUDA With old-school rap gaining cachet, the early rappers’ topper, a pith helmet rendered in soft wool or cotton, is popping up again.

• BOATER A stiff straw hat with a flat brim and low, round crown, it has few legitimate uses outside productions of Mary Poppins—even on a boat.

• BUCKET In khaki or wool, the default rain hat for the commuter set.

• COWBOY Never out of style but strongly regional, the cattleman’s cover should be worn casually in brown, white, or black, but only in white or cream with a suit. Urban guys should only wear one to bars with mechanical bulls.

• FEDORA Any film noir buff knows that the fedora, a brimmed hat whose crown is pinched on both sides in the front, was once as much a part of a man’s look as his hair. Indiana Jones and the Blues Brothers rekindled the fedora’s popularity, but mostly in casual contexts.

The broad-brimmed, felt version called a trilby is so deeply associated with 1940s movie detectives that wearing one with a suit makes cracks about Bogie (that’s Humphrey Bogart) inevitable. In the summertime, however, a straw trilby with a casual shirt and khakis, or even shorts, is a cool play.

• FLAT CAP A conservative but quietly manly choice, this round cap with a stiff, barely visible brim blends with almost any look. Its more outlandish, flouncier cousin is the newsboy.

• KNIT CAP