Mind Games

When it comes to battles of the mind, Christians must embrace the whole armor of God: not just spiritual tools but practical ones as well.

Depression, anxiety, and emotional trauma are on the rise, even more so after the painful few years we’ve all been through. While the church has had an unfortunate track record of glossing over mental health issues, Paul Daugherty, pastor of the megachurch Victory, believes it’s time for the church to break its silence. You can’t just pray trauma away. Depression and anxiety can affect even the most devoted believer.

In this book, Paul Daugherty walks readers through some of the biggest mental and emotional health issues he has seen people in his life and his congregation facing, including depression, anxiety, insecurity, mood swings, and the scars of trauma. Daugherty dives into scripture and lays a framework for understanding the spiritual truths behind each mental battle. He also offers practical tips and strategies to help readers find lasting victory.

The result is an invaluable handbook that will help Christians and non-believers alike.