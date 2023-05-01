Go to Hachette Book Group home

Search

Site Preferences

Show prices in:

Promotion

Save 20% and free shipping on $45+ with code MOM23

Narcotopia

How Asia's Top Drug Cartel Survived the CIA

Narcotopia Open the full-size image

Contributors

By Patrick Winn

Formats and Prices

Format

Format:

  1. Audiobook Download (Unabridged)
  2. ebook $17.99 $22.99 CAD
  3. Hardcover $30.00 $38.00 CAD

Also available from:

A thrilling investigation into the richest narco-state you've never heard of. 

Nestled in the Golden Triangle of China, Burma and Nepal, the Wa nation has existed and thrived for over five decades. Like mountain peoples from Chechnya to the Ozarks, the Wa like to do things their own way. A tribal authority called the United Wa State Army (or UWSA) controls their native terrain. The UWSA makes laws, defends the motherland and builds roads and schools. It even issues driver’s licenses. In every sense, it is a government.  And as a nation, its armed forces command 30,000 troops and 20,000 reservists, more than the militaries of Sweden or Kenya. The Wa possess high-tech weaponry: cannons, drones and missiles that can knock jets out of the sky. Yet the one difference from their nation and those that surround them is their preferred commodity: drugs. 

Illegal drugs are indeed one of the UWSA’s top revenue sources. Over the years, tons of narcotics produced on Wa soil have hit the black market and traffickers have smuggled them onto American shores. Their ability to have a functioning government, economic system and freedom from their neighbors derives from their sophisticated, profitable and illegal trade. Yet, the origin story of this narco-army is smudged with American fingerprints. Not only did the CIA create the conditions for its inception, but one of its foremost leaders was a DEA asset. 

In Narcotopia, Patrick Winn investigates and uncovers the true story of Wa, untangling the relationship between the DEA, CIA and Wa people.  The result is a saga of an indigenous people who have tapped the power of narcotics to create a nation where there was none before and the covert operations of US intelligence to transform and undermine it for their own agenda.

Genre:

On Sale
Jan 30, 2024
Publisher
Hachette Audio
ISBN-13
9781668632864

You May Also Like

The Peking Express
The Peking Express $30.00 $38.00 CAD
Superpower Interrupted
Superpower Interrupted $18.99 $23.99 CAD
The Shanghai Free Taxi
The Shanghai Free Taxi $28.00 $36.50 CAD
Blood Letters
Blood Letters $30.00 $39.00 CAD
The China Mirage
The China Mirage $19.99 $24.99 CAD

Patrick Winn

About the Author

Patrick Winn is an award-winning investigative journalist who covers rebellion and black markets in Southeast Asia. He enters the worlds of guerrillas and vigilantes to mine stories that might otherwise go ignored. Winn has received the Robert F. Kennedy Journalism Award (also known as the ‘poor man’s Pulitzer’) and a National Press Club award. He’s also a three-time winner of Amnesty International’s Human Rights Press Awards among other prizes.  

Learn more about this author