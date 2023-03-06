Check out our Store + free shipping over $35 SHOP NOW>>

Unnatural Death
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Unnatural Death

A Scarpetta Novel

by Patricia Cornwell

Regular Price $45

Regular Price $57 CAD

Audiobook CD Unabridged
ebook Hardcover Large Print Hardcover Audiobook Download Unabridged
Audiobook CD Unabridged
ebook Hardcover Large Print Hardcover See All

Regular Price $45

Regular Price $57 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around November 28, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble

On Sale

Nov 28, 2023

Publisher

Hachette Audio logo

ISBN-13

9781668631706

Genre

Fiction / Fiction / Crime

Description

The next installment in Patricia Cornwell's #1 New York Times bestselling Kay Scarpetta series.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Praise

PRAISE FOR PATRICIA CORNWELL:

“Dr. Kay Scarpetta, who keeps us coming back to Patricia Cornwell’s sprawling crime novels, is one tough broad.”—New York Times Book Review
“Scarpetta is brilliant, compassionate and humble, excelling in her profession and in diplomacy."—Library Journal, Starred Review for Autopsy
Patricia Cornwell is a “masterful mysterian.”—Kirkus Reviews
“Everyone knows Scarpetta; she has the wit, intelligence, and strength that any forensic sleuth should own. This never-stop action plot is yet another gift to readers from Patricia Cornwell-a literary artist that is never going to stop writing some of the best and most memorable thrillers out there.”—Suspense Magazine
"Cornwell’s demonic plot shifts and changes almost page by page, so the reader’s spun round not knowing what to believe.”—Providence Journal, Praise for Depraved Heart
Read More Read Less