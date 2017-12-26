Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Royal Match
A Novella
“Addictive, sexy and beautifully written.” -Vi Keeland, #1 New York Times bestselling author on Royal Disaster
What to expect when you’re royally expecting
In five years of marriage to Dylan Hale – the hottest (not to mention most deliciously insatiable) duke in England – I’ve learned one cardinal rule: Never say “no” to the Queen. Her orders? I’m to be the matron of honor at the royal wedding of the century… which is, coincidentally, my due date. Dylan’s plan is to seduce me into an early labor to avoid this royal ruckus. So now I’m caught between the Queen’s command… and my sexy duke’s desire.
The Royal Scandal series:
Royal Affair
Royal Disaster
Royal Treatment
Edition: Digital original
"If you thought royals were prim and proper, think again. These royals are sexy and steam up the pages. A great debut!"—Penelope Ward, New York Times bestselling author on Royal Affair
"Addictive, sexy and beautifully written. I can't get enough of Dylan & Lydia. 5 erotic stars"—Vi Keeland, #1 New York Times Bestselling Author on Royal Disaster
"Explosive sexual heat keeps these lovers burning for each other.... A Fifty Shades story that explores fame, passion, and tradition, all set in the glittery world of royal society in London."—Library Journal on Royal Disaster
"Emotional, intense and beyond sexy. Dylan Hale will light your panties on fire, not that you'll be allowed to wear them anyway."—Helena Hunting, New York Times bestselling author
"Royal Affair is a smart, sexy, and addictive debut from an exciting new voice in romance. This is the next series everyone will be talking about."—Tyler King, author of The Debt
"Fans of the (Royal Scandal) series and wedding romances will enjoy this cute, quick read."—Library Journal on Royal Scandal