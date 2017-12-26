Royal Match

“Addictive, sexy and beautifully written.” -Vi Keeland, #1 New York Times bestselling author on Royal Disaster





What to expect when you’re royally expecting





In five years of marriage to Dylan Hale – the hottest (not to mention most deliciously insatiable) duke in England – I’ve learned one cardinal rule: Never say “no” to the Queen. Her orders? I’m to be the matron of honor at the royal wedding of the century… which is, coincidentally, my due date. Dylan’s plan is to seduce me into an early labor to avoid this royal ruckus. So now I’m caught between the Queen’s command… and my sexy duke’s desire.





The Royal Scandal series:

Royal Affair

Royal Disaster

Royal Treatment