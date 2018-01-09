Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Tool of War
Set in a dark future devastated by climate change, Tool of War is the third book in a major adventure series by a bestselling and award-winning science fiction author and starring the most provocative character from the acclaimed novels Ship Breaker and The Drowned Cities.Read More
In this gripping, eerily prescient sci-fi thriller that Kirkus described as “masterful,” Tool–a half-man/half-beast designed for combat–proves himself capable of so much more than his creators had ever dreamed. He has gone rogue from his pack of bioengineered “augments” and emerged a victorious leader of a pack of human soldier boys. But he is hunted relentlessly by someone determined to destroy him, who knows an alarming secret: Tool has found the way to resist his genetically ingrained impulses of submission and loyalty toward his masters. The time is coming when Tool will embark on an all-out war against those who have enslaved him.
From one of science fiction’s undisputed masters comes a riveting and all-too-timely page-turner that explores the intricate relationships connecting hunter and prey, master and enslaved, human and monster.
“Suzanne Collins may have put dystopian literature on the YA map with The Hunger Games…but Bacigalupi is one of the genre’s masters, employing inventively terrifying details in equally imaginative story lines.” —Los Angeles Times
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
Praise for Tool of War:
A 2018 Locus Awards Finalist for Young Adult Books
*"Bacigalupi's environmentally ravaged world remains both richly described and terrifying, his characters diverse and complex. Through Tool, he explores free will and the consequences of humans playing at being gods. ...Well worth the wait."
—Publishers Weekly, starred review
"Bacigalupi masterfully examine[s] larger questions about humanity, genetic engineering, loyalty, freedom, violence, and survival. This striking novel...is an all-too-timely reminder that humans' actions have the power to change the world for better or worse."
—The Horn Book
"Makes readers think about what it means to be human, the price of genetic engineering, and the inhumanity of the corporations who put profit above all else."
—Booklist
"A cleverly described, intricate, and equally desolate world. Fans of the series will love it, and...new readers will quickly understand the world."
—BCCB
*"A strong, entertaining continuation of Bacigalupi's postapocalyptic series."—School Library Journal, starred review
*"Tool is at center stage at last as readers move through Bacigalupi's exploration of the intricate relationships connecting hunter and prey, master and enslaved, human and monster. Masterful."—Kirkus Reviews, starred review
"Bacigalupi's action scenes are brilliantly cinematic, powering the pacing with breathtaking superhero stunts. Tool, as ever, is a character impossible to forget."—Booklist
Praise for Ship Breaker
Michael L. Printz Award Winner, 2011
A New York Times Bestseller
"Bacigalupi's future earth is brilliantly imagined and its genesis anchored in contemporary issues...The characters are layered and complex, and their almost unthinkable actions and choices seem totally credible. Vivid, brutal, and thematically rich, this captivating title is sure to win teen fans for the award-winning Bacigalupi." --Booklist (starred review)
"A stellar YA debut...the book's message never overshadows the storytelling, action-packed pacing, or intricate world-building." --Publishers Weekly (starred review)
National Book Award Finalist, 2010
A VOYA 2010 Top Shelf Fiction for Middle School Readers Book
A Rolling Stone 40 Best YA Novels Book
A Washington Post Best Book for Young Readers, 2012
Green Earth Book Award Young Adult Fiction Honor Book, 2011
YALSA Top Ten Best Fiction for Young Adults, 2010
Publishers Weekly Best Children's Books, 2010
ALSC Notable Children's Books, 2011
Praise for The Drowned Cities
A 2012 Kirkus Reviews Best of YA Book
A 2012 VOYA Perfect Ten Book
A 2012 Los Angeles Times Book Prize Finalist
A 2012 Los Angeles Public Library Best Teen Book
A 2013 YALSA Best Fiction for Young Adults Book
A 2013 CBC at Bank Street College Best Children's Books of the Year Book
A 2013 Capitol Choices Noteworthy Titles for Children and Teens Book
A Junior Library Guild Selection
A 2014 Tennessee Volunteer Book Award Nominee