What You Don’t Know About Turning 60 is a hilarious pop quiz to ease the pain of a 60th birthday. This charming humor book provides entertainment for over-the-hill birthday parties and is fun to read when the party’s over and reality sets in.



Sample jokes include:

– Q: What’s a senior screwdriver? A: Orange Juice and Metamucil.

– Q: What do the following words bring to mind: “free refills?” A: If you said coffee, you’re probably under 60. If you said a good prescription drug plan, you’re probably 60 or older.