Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

What You Don't Know About Turning 60

What You Don't Know About Turning 60

A Funny Birthday Quiz

by

What You Don’t Know About Turning 60 is a hilarious pop quiz to ease the pain of a 60th birthday. This charming humor book provides entertainment for over-the-hill birthday parties and is fun to read when the party’s over and reality sets in.

Sample jokes include:
– Q: What’s a senior screwdriver? A: Orange Juice and Metamucil.
– Q: What do the following words bring to mind: “free refills?” A: If you said coffee, you’re probably under 60. If you said a good prescription drug plan, you’re probably 60 or older.
Read More

Genre: Fiction / Humor / Form / Jokes & Riddles

On Sale: February 1st 2006

Price: $7.99 / $10.49 (CAD)

Page Count: 128

ISBN-13: 9780684040028

Running Press Logo
Trade Paperback
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews