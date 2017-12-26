Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
What You Don't Know About Turning 60
A Funny Birthday Quiz
What You Don’t Know About Turning 60 is a hilarious pop quiz to ease the pain of a 60th birthday. This charming humor book provides entertainment for over-the-hill birthday parties and is fun to read when the party’s over and reality sets in.Read More
Sample jokes include:
– Q: What’s a senior screwdriver? A: Orange Juice and Metamucil.
– Q: What do the following words bring to mind: “free refills?” A: If you said coffee, you’re probably under 60. If you said a good prescription drug plan, you’re probably 60 or older.
Trade Paperback
