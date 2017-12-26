Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
P.D. Witte
Phil Witte is a humor writer, cartoonist, and journalist. His joke books on turning 50 and 60 have sold over 150,000 copies to date. His website is http://www.philwitte.net.
Steve Mark is an illustrator from Minneapolis, Minnesota.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
What You Don't Know About Turning 50
A funny 50th birthday quiz Q: Is 50 too young to be worried about bladder control problems? A: Depends. Q: How can you increase the…
What You Don't Know About Turning 60
What You Don't Know About Turning 60 is a hilarious pop quiz to ease the pain of a 60th birthday. This charming humor book provides…