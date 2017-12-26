Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

P.D. Witte

Phil Witte is a humor writer, cartoonist, and journalist. His joke books on turning 50 and 60 have sold over 150,000 copies to date. His website is http://www.philwitte.net.

Steve Mark is an illustrator from Minneapolis, Minnesota.
