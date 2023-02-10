Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>
Linked
Conquer LinkedIn. Get Your Dream Job. Own Your Future.
Description
The LinkedIn insider’s guide to how the new job search really works—and how to make it work for you.
No one disputes that LinkedIn is the world’s biggest job market. So it’s about time that someone with the inside scoop explained how to make the most of it. Here, from two LinkedIn experts and former employees, is the definitive guide that demystifies the massive site and gives every reader—from the newly minted college graduate to the midlife career-changer—the most important strategies to win the modern job search game.
Clear, lively, and decidedly practical, Linked shows how to burnish your personal brand so recruiters come to you. Tap the power of the network effect and turn anyone into an invaluable referral. Think like employers and focus your profile to get noticed, get considered, and get hired. And game both the search algorithm and Applicant Tracking Systems used by nearly every employer in every economic sector.
The result: not just a great job, but the future of your dreams.
What's Inside
Praise
“Of all the books that give job hunting advice, this is the most essential.”
—Jeffrey Selingo, New York Times bestselling author of There Is Life After College
“One of the best things you can do to secure a prosperous future is proactively manage your career. This book shows you how.”
—Farnoosh Torabi, financial author and host of the So Money podcast
“Finally! The ultimate guide to the LinkedIn-fueled job search. A must-read for any job seeker.”
—Manny Contomanolis, Director of Career Services, Harvard University
“Unparalleled insights on the job search and a down-to-earth approach that makes even the hardest of steps seem easy. Invaluable as recruiters now only use LinkedIn to connect to candidates."
—Jennifer Bridge, Sr. Director of MBA program, UC-Berkeley Haas
