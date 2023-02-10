Description

The LinkedIn insider’s guide to how the new job search really works—and how to make it work for you.



No one disputes that LinkedIn is the world’s biggest job market. So it’s about time that someone with the inside scoop explained how to make the most of it. Here, from two LinkedIn experts and former employees, is the definitive guide that demystifies the massive site and gives every reader—from the newly minted college graduate to the midlife career-changer—the most important strategies to win the modern job search game.

Clear, lively, and decidedly practical, Linked shows how to burnish your personal brand so recruiters come to you. Tap the power of the network effect and turn anyone into an invaluable referral. Think like employers and focus your profile to get noticed, get considered, and get hired. And game both the search algorithm and Applicant Tracking Systems used by nearly every employer in every economic sector.

The result: not just a great job, but the future of your dreams.






