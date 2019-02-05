The making of the acclaimed, award-winning TV show told exactly as it occurred.



For fans of the hit show Fargo and bestselling author Noah Hawley comes the perfect collector’s item. This companion to the first three seasons of the award-winning, celebrated TV drama is packed with script selections (including all three pilots), candid behind-the-scenes photography, pitch documents, and interviews with cast and crew.



Learn about what makes Lorne Malvo tick through an interview with Billy Bob Thortan, discover Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemon’s favorite scenes, see what it was like for Ewan McGregor to play both brothers, and find out why the show almost, but didn’t use the same cast for all three seasons. Dive into these captivating and twisted characters like never before.