Fargo

Fargo

This Is a True Story

by

The making of the acclaimed, award-winning TV show told exactly as it occurred.

For fans of the hit show Fargo and bestselling author Noah Hawley comes the perfect collector’s item. This companion to the first three seasons of the award-winning, celebrated TV drama is packed with script selections (including all three pilots), candid behind-the-scenes photography, pitch documents, and interviews with cast and crew.

Learn about what makes Lorne Malvo tick through an interview with Billy Bob Thortan, discover Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemon’s favorite scenes, see what it was like for Ewan McGregor to play both brothers, and find out why the show almost, but didn’t use the same cast for all three seasons. Dive into these captivating and twisted characters like never before.
Genre: Nonfiction / Performing Arts / Screenplays

On Sale: October 8th 2019

Price: $35 / $45.5 (CAD)

Page Count: 448

ISBN-13: 9781538731307

Meet The Author: Noah Hawley

Noah Hawley is an Emmy, Golden Globe, PEN, Critics’ Choice, and Peabody Award-winning author, screenwriter, and producer. He has published four novels and penned the script for the feature film Lies and Alibis. He created, executive produced, and served as showrunner for ABC’s My Generation and The Unusuals and was a writer and producer on the hit series Bones. Hawley is currently executive producer, award-winning series, Fargo, and Legion from FX Productions and Marvel Television.

