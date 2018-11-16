PRAISE FOR REASONS TO BE CHEERFUL



Winner of the 2019 Bollinger Everyman Wodehouse Prize for Comic Fiction

"The reliably hilarious Stibbe (Paradise Lodge) may have outdone herself with this witty, '80s-England-set exploration of one woman's struggles in early adulthood. Cheerful just won the Bollinger Everyman Wodehouse Prize, the only U.K. literary award for comic literature, so dig into this one expecting a very good time."—David Canfield, Entertainment Weekly

"Heart-skippingly funny, but also psychologically incisive, socially adept, and disarmingly poignant."—Booklist, starred review

"Stibbe, a master of low-key observation and throwaway punchlines, captures Lizzie's romantic uncertainty and open, sometimes-wounded heart while also pointing up the intermittent absurdity and restrictions of life for women in provincial England in the early 1980s.An idiosyncratic, bittersweet coming-of-age tale that certainly justifies its title."—Kirkus

"Nina Stibbe is funny and lovely."—BookRiot

"To read a Nina Stibbe novel is to experience joy. REASONS TO BE CHEERFUL is the story of one young dental assistant's journey into adulthood. It's endearing, delightful, and funny in the smartest way. This novel shines from within."—Elin Hilderbrand, bestselling author of THE PERFECT COUPLE

"I read all of Reasons To Be Cheerful last night in one GLORIOUS gulp and it's SUCH a joy - man, you turn out more perfect, sharp, unique sentences than anyone else in the game. It just CARTWHEELS."—Caitlin Moran, bestselling author of HOW TO BE A WOMAN





"SO SO funny, charming, odd-in-the-best-way and gorgeously uplifting! A delight from start to finish."—Marian Keyes, bestselling author of RACHEL'S HOLIDAY

"This made me laugh and broke my heart . . . Stibbe is one of the all time greats."—Daisy Buchanan

'"oved it! I so love Lizzie. She is brave and kind and funny and totally original . . . I couldn't have liked it more (as I think Noel Coward said.)"—Katie Fforde

"Another great from Nina Stibbe."—Kathy Burke

"The literary love child of Victoria Wood and Alan Bennett...this is pure laughing gas."—Neil Armstrong, Mail on Sunday

"Very few writers can find the delicate balance between heartbreak and hilarity like Nina Stibbe."—Red Magazine

"Reasons To Be Cheerful is just the read you need right now, seamlessly weaving together the big themes of life with charm and warmth."—Stylist

"Nina Stibbe is an author of such effortless wit that she could turn a shopping list into a bestseller."—Isabelle Broom, Women and Home

"There is innocence, and the loss of innocence, and the reassertion of a wider and better sort of innocence. The spirit of Victoria Wood, I think, hovers over the way Stibbe generates tender human sympathy through an accumulation of mundane provincial detail."—Guardian (UK)

"Full of comedy, but with moving themes of loss and grief, it's an utterly charming coming of age story. A reason to be cheerful indeed."—Sunday Mirror

"If you loved Adrian Mole you'll adore Lizzie Vogel...quirky and witty, it also packs an emotional punch."—The Sun

"Bubbling humour."—Sunday Express

"This wonderfully funny novel...she's still on sparkling form."—The Oldie