Reasons to Be Cheerful
The hilarious and moving story of one young woman’s adventures in adulthoodRead More
Eighteen-year-old Lizzie Vogel lands a job in a local dentist’s office after answering a classified ad for a “mature lady with a strong interest in dental issues.” The job comes with an apartment of her own, as well as an eccentric boss, a high-strung coworker, and the occasional call to perform light dentistry herself. It also provides Lizzie with an introduction to Andy Nicolello, young man of her dreams: handsome, kind, slightly indifferent. Lizzie seizes her chance to find love and soon begins calling him her boyfriend even though they have never so much as kissed or sat next to each other on the sofa. Navigating the new waters of adult life (conquering homesickness, learning to drive, hosting a dinner party, making bold-or tragic, depending on the viewer-fashion choices), Lizzie arrives at an unexpected, and unexpectedly moving, destination.
Painfully funny, sharply observed, and deeply empathetic, Reasons to Be Cheerful is a novel that lives up to its title, confirming Nina Stibbe’s status as one of the most original and delightful writers at work today.
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
PRAISE FOR REASONS TO BE CHEERFUL
Winner of the 2019 Bollinger Everyman Wodehouse Prize for Comic Fiction
"The reliably hilarious Stibbe (Paradise Lodge) may have outdone herself with this witty, '80s-England-set exploration of one woman's struggles in early adulthood. Cheerful just won the Bollinger Everyman Wodehouse Prize, the only U.K. literary award for comic literature, so dig into this one expecting a very good time."—David Canfield, Entertainment Weekly
"Heart-skippingly funny, but also psychologically incisive, socially adept, and disarmingly poignant."—Booklist, starred review
"Stibbe, a master of low-key observation and throwaway punchlines, captures Lizzie's romantic uncertainty and open, sometimes-wounded heart while also pointing up the intermittent absurdity and restrictions of life for women in provincial England in the early 1980s.An idiosyncratic, bittersweet coming-of-age tale that certainly justifies its title."—Kirkus
"Nina Stibbe is funny and lovely."—BookRiot
"To read a Nina Stibbe novel is to experience joy. REASONS TO BE CHEERFUL is the story of one young dental assistant's journey into adulthood. It's endearing, delightful, and funny in the smartest way. This novel shines from within."—Elin Hilderbrand, bestselling author of THE PERFECT COUPLE
"I read all of Reasons To Be Cheerful last night in one GLORIOUS gulp and it's SUCH a joy - man, you turn out more perfect, sharp, unique sentences than anyone else in the game. It just CARTWHEELS."—Caitlin Moran, bestselling author of HOW TO BE A WOMAN
"SO SO funny, charming, odd-in-the-best-way and gorgeously uplifting! A delight from start to finish."—Marian Keyes, bestselling author of RACHEL'S HOLIDAY
"This made me laugh and broke my heart . . . Stibbe is one of the all time greats."—Daisy Buchanan
'"oved it! I so love Lizzie. She is brave and kind and funny and totally original . . . I couldn't have liked it more (as I think Noel Coward said.)"—Katie Fforde
"The reliably hilarious Stibbe (Paradise Lodge) may have outdone herself with this witty, '80s-England-set exploration of one woman's struggles in early adulthood. Cheerful just won the Bollinger Everyman Wodehouse Prize, the only U.K. literary award for comic literature, so dig into this one expecting a very good time."—DC
"Another great from Nina Stibbe."—Kathy Burke
"The literary love child of Victoria Wood and Alan Bennett...this is pure laughing gas."—Neil Armstrong, Mail on Sunday
"Very few writers can find the delicate balance between heartbreak and hilarity like Nina Stibbe."—Red Magazine
"Reasons To Be Cheerful is just the read you need right now, seamlessly weaving together the big themes of life with charm and warmth."—Stylist
"Nina Stibbe is an author of such effortless wit that she could turn a shopping list into a bestseller."—Isabelle Broom, Women and Home
"There is innocence, and the loss of innocence, and the reassertion of a wider and better sort of innocence. The spirit of Victoria Wood, I think, hovers over the way Stibbe generates tender human sympathy through an accumulation of mundane provincial detail."—Guardian (UK)
"Full of comedy, but with moving themes of loss and grief, it's an utterly charming coming of age story. A reason to be cheerful indeed."—Sunday Mirror
"If you loved Adrian Mole you'll adore Lizzie Vogel...quirky and witty, it also packs an emotional punch."—The Sun
"Bubbling humour."—Sunday Express
"This wonderfully funny novel...she's still on sparkling form."—The Oldie
"Lizzie is a witty, observant guide...while there are plenty of good gags and needle-sharp quips, the novel is most effective when not trying to be funny."—The Spectator