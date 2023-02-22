Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>
Mindful Moves
Kid-Friendly Yoga and Peaceful Activities for a Happy, Healthy You
Description
Mindfulness is proven to boost children’s physical, mental, and socio-emotional development, but establishing the practice requires making it a part of daily life. With delightful illustrations and kid-friendly language, Mindful Moves introduces kids to simple mindfulness activities that are fun, easy to remember, and available for kids to turn to any time the need arises, no matter where they are. Check Your Inner Weather encourages children to tune into how they feel in the moment and accept their feelings without judgement. Pose like a Superhero helps fill kids with inner strength and confidence, while Breathe like a Walrus helps them channel frustration or anger through breath and facial relaxation. Each of the meditation, mindfulness, yoga, and movement activities is designed to help kids stay calm, be present, and feel focused and happy. Whether it’s before a busy day at school, in the backseat of the car, during a test, or heading off to bed, this is a guide kids can refer to again and again!
What's Inside
Praise
“Encourages kids to connect with emotions in ways that are uplifting and essential.” — Dr. Chelsea Jackson Roberts founder of Yoga, Literature, and Art Camp for Teen Girls at Spelman College
“A practical guide for young readers to get in touch with their emotions and become more attentive toward their physical responses… A comprehensible and user-friendly entry point into yoga and mindfulness.“ — PW
“In part, [Cardoza’s] goal is to demonstrate that mindfulness isn't just for white, cisgender, able-bodied people. With a new book for children, Mindful Moves, Cardoza expands her reach in an even more tangible form… Cardoza's book is intended to teach children how to process their own emotions and feel a sense of control.” — Well + Good
