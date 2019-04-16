Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Two by Two
Booktrack Edition
A heartwarming, powerful novel about a single father who must discover the true nature of unconditional love after his world is turned upside down–from the world’s most beloved author of love stories.
Two by Two: Booktrack Edition adds an immersive musical soundtrack to your audiobook listening experience! *
At 32, Russell Green has it all: a stunning wife, a lovable six year-old daughter, a successful career as an advertising executive and an expansive home in Charlotte. He is living the dream, and his marriage to the bewitching Vivian is the center of that. But underneath the shiny surface of this perfect existence, fault lines are beginning to appear…and no one is more surprised than Russ when he finds every aspect of the life he took for granted turned upside down. In a matter of months, Russ finds himself without a job or wife, caring for his young daughter while struggling to adapt to a new and baffling reality. Throwing himself into the wilderness of single parenting, Russ embarks on a journey at once terrifying and rewarding–one that will test his abilities and his emotional resources beyond anything he ever imagined.
When a chance encounter with an old flame tempts him to take a chance on love again, he will navigate this new opportunity with trepidation and wonder. But with the loyal support of his parents and his wise older sister Marge, and in the hard-won lessons of fatherhood, Russ will finally come to understand the true nature of unconditional love–that it is a treasure to be bestowed, never earned.
*Booktrack is an immersive format that pairs traditional audiobook narration to complementary music. The tempo and rhythm of the score are in perfect harmony with the action and characters throughout the audiobook. Gently playing in the background, the music never overpowers or distracts from the narration, so listeners can enjoy every minute. When you purchase this Booktrack edition, you receive the exact narration as the traditional audiobook available, with the addition of music throughout.
Audiobook Downloadable
Edition: Unabridged
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
"Two By Two is a tumultuous story wrapped in a world of broken relationships. Sparks invites readers to take a journey that stares risks and rewards directly in the face. Whether it's tenderness between a husband and wife or affection between a father and his daughter, Sparks has definitely mastered the art of love."
—Associated Press
"Two by Two is a deeply moving tale not only about the love between a father and a daughter but also about the power of family and the courage we must find within ourselves as we face the unknown."—Booklist, starred review
"Nicholas Sparks creates magic once again with his latest emotionally powerful novel. ...This is one of those rare beautiful novels, and somehow even feels like one of Sparks' best works yet."—RT Book Reviews