True Believer

As a science journalist with a regular column in, Jeremy Marsh specializes in debunking the supernatural-until he falls in love with the granddaughter of the town psychic.When Jeremy receives a letter from Boone Creek, North Carolina, about ghostly lights appearing in a cemetery, he can’t resist driving down to investigate. Here, in this tightly knit community, Lexie Darnell runs the town’s library. Disappointed by past relationships, she is sure of one thing: her future is in Boone Creek, close to all the people she loves. From the moment Jeremy sets eyes on Lexie, he is intrigued. And Lexie, while hesitating to trust this outsider, finds herself thinking of him more than she cares to admit. Now, if they are to be together, Jeremy must do something he’s never done before-take a giant leap of faith.