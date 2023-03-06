Check out our Store + free shipping over $35 SHOP NOW>>

The Last Song
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

The Last Song

by Nicholas Sparks

Regular Price $18.99

Regular Price $23.99 CAD

Trade Paperback
ebook ebook Hardcover Large Print Audiobook Download Unabridged Audiobook Download Unabridged Audiobook Download Abridged Trade Paperback Mass Market Media Tie-In Audiobook CD Abridged Audiobook CD Unabridged
Trade Paperback
ebook ebook Hardcover Large Print See All

Regular Price $18.99

Regular Price $23.99 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around November 7, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Bookshop Target Walmart

On Sale

Nov 7, 2023

Page Count

464 Pages

Publisher

Grand Central Publishing Logo

ISBN-13

9781538743287

Genre

Romance / Fiction / Romance / Contemporary

Description

A rebellious teenager spends the summer with her divorced parents in a North Carolina beach town in this New York Times bestseller of family connection and first love from the author of A Walk to Remember.
 
Seventeen-year-old Veronica "Ronnie" Miller's life was turned upside-down when her parents divorced and her father moved from New York City to Wilmington, North Carolina. Three years later, she remains angry and alienated from her parents, especially her father . . . until her mother decides it would be in everyone's best interest if she spent the summer in Wilmington with him. Ronnie's father, a former concert pianist and teacher, is living a quiet life in the beach town, immersed in creating a work of art that will become the centerpiece of a local church.
 
The tale that unfolds is an unforgettable story of love on many levels—first love, love between parents and children—that demonstrates, as only a Nicholas Sparks novel can, the many ways that love can break our hearts . . . and heal them.
 

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Praise

“Romance, betrayal, and youthful discovery . . . Fans of The Notebook, Message in a Bottle, etc., will gobble it up.”—Entertainment Weekly
“Raw emotion, young love, family angst, and—ultimately—sweet resolution.”—BookPage
Read More Read Less