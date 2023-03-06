Check out our Store + free shipping over $35 SHOP NOW>>
The Last Song
A rebellious teenager spends the summer with her divorced parents in a North Carolina beach town in this New York Times bestseller of family connection and first love from the author of A Walk to Remember.
Seventeen-year-old Veronica "Ronnie" Miller's life was turned upside-down when her parents divorced and her father moved from New York City to Wilmington, North Carolina. Three years later, she remains angry and alienated from her parents, especially her father . . . until her mother decides it would be in everyone's best interest if she spent the summer in Wilmington with him. Ronnie's father, a former concert pianist and teacher, is living a quiet life in the beach town, immersed in creating a work of art that will become the centerpiece of a local church.
The tale that unfolds is an unforgettable story of love on many levels—first love, love between parents and children—that demonstrates, as only a Nicholas Sparks novel can, the many ways that love can break our hearts . . . and heal them.
“Romance, betrayal, and youthful discovery . . . Fans of The Notebook, Message in a Bottle, etc., will gobble it up.”—Entertainment Weekly
“Raw emotion, young love, family angst, and—ultimately—sweet resolution.”—BookPage