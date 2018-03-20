The Lion’s Game: Booktrack Edition adds an immersive musical soundtrack to your audiobook listening experience! *









*Booktrack is an immersive format that pairs traditional audiobook narration to complementary music. The tempo and rhythm of the score are in perfect harmony with the action and characters throughout the audiobook. Gently playing in the background, the music never overpowers or distracts from the narration, so listeners can enjoy every minute. When you purchase this Booktrack edition, you receive the exact narration as the traditional audiobook available, with the addition of music throughout.

“The Lion” will be landing. And at New York’s JFK Airport, an elite American task force waits as the notorious Libyan terrorist prepares to defect to the West. Then, aboard Flight 175, something goes eerily, horribly wrong — a mere prelude to the terror that is to come. Ex-NYPD cop, now Federal Task Force agent John Corey — together with his formidable and beautiful new partner, Kate Mayfield — will follow a trail of smoke and blood across the country. His quarry: a foe withteh cunning of a lion and all the bloodlust of a man. To win a desperate game with no rules at all, Corey must invent a strategy that leaves no room for mistakes.