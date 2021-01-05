The harsh and beautiful story of one man who banishes himself to a solitary life in the far reaches of the Arctic Circle, and how good friends, a loyal dog, and a surprise visitor upend his loneliness and draw him back into connection with those he loves



In the early twentieth century, with the onset of the First World War, Sven Ormson leaves a life of unfulfilled restlessness in Stockholm to pursue a mining position in the bitter, dark cold of the Arctic Circle. Yet within months, his life as a miner on the archipelago of Spitsbergen (now Svalbard) comes to an abrupt end, when an avalanche nearly kills him, leaving him badly disfigured. Seeking escape, Sven flees even further, building a hut in a remote, uninhabited fjord and living alone.



So begins his life of true isolation—a life constantly at war with hunger and the elements, forcing him to endure some of the most brutal conditions in which a human can survive. Only with the teachings of an intrepid Finnish trapper, Tapio, and the letters of his family and of his friend MacIntyre, a Scottish geologist with a proclivity for good whisky, is Sven able to survive his first winter. After years of isolation, the arrival of a surprise visitor upends the lonely existence to which he has consigned himself and offers Sven the chance for something more.



Written with a rare candor and harnessing breathtaking descriptions of the harsh North, The Memoirs of Stockholm Sven demonstrates that isolation can bring us only so far in healing and that the bonds of our most powerful relationships transcend circumstance. Miller’s rapturous debut is a masterpiece of empathy, reminding us that even in the most inhospitable conditions on the planet, we are not beyond the reach of love.