Color Concrete Garden Projects
Make Your Own Planters, Furniture, and Fire Pits Using Creative Techniques and Vibrant Finishes
Description
A Library Journal Best Crafts & DIY Book of 2015
Incorporating concrete design into a home garden can now be easily achieved by any do-it-yourself enthusiast! Concrete furniture and containers add style and personality to outdoor spaces, and the addition of color makes these objects even more eye-catching. These trendy pieces can cost thousands of dollars at garden centers and furniture stores, but they can also be made affordably at home. In this hands-on guide, concrete artisans Nathan Smith and Michael Snyder offer basic information on how to mix concrete and add color using dyes, paints, and inlaid materials. The twenty step-by-step projects include small items, like a candle holder with an old-world feel and a simple stacked-ring planter, and larger pieces, like an elegant bike rack and a beautiful fire pit that is the perfect gathering place for friends and family.
What's Inside
Praise
“Concrete is not just for building construction—there are so many more possibilities. Smith and Snyder have compiled a focused collection of DIY projects taking advantage of colored concrete, including planters, ornamental pieces, and furniture. The step-by-step illustrations are fantastic and highly detailed; the projects are unique; and materials and molds are easily obtained.” —Library Journal
“This book has taken concrete projects to a new high. . . . A true standout—superior instructions and innovative design and use of pigment. A must for any DIY collection.” —Library Journal starred review
“Those who aren’t afraid to get their hands dirty in the maker sphere are likely to love Color Concrete Garden Projects.” —The Denver Post
“Concrete is the perfect medium for outdoor crafts. It is versatile and durable, and it looks even better with time. Add the element of color, and you have a recipe for vibrant, modern outdoor decor. In Color Concrete Garden Projects, you will discover countless ways you can craft with color and concrete.” —Michigan Gardener
