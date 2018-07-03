Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

A Match Made in Mehendi

by

For fans of When Dimple Met Rishi comes a lighthearted novel about tradition, high school social hierarchy, matchmaking, and swiping right (or left!).

Fifteen-year-old Simran “Simi” Sangha comes from a long line of Indian vichole –– matchmakers — with a rich history for helping parents find good matches for their grown children. When Simi accidentally sets up her cousin and a soon-to-be lawyer, her family is thrilled that she has the “gift.”

But Simi is an artist, and she doesn’t want to have anything to do with relationships, helicopter parents, and family drama. That is, until she realizes this might be just the thing to improve her and her best friend Noah’s social status. Armed with her family’s ancient guide to finding love, Simi starts a matchmaking service-via an app, of course.

But when she helps connect a wallflower of a girl with the star of the boys’ soccer team, she turns the high school hierarchy topsy-turvy, soon making herself public enemy number one.
Genre: Teen & Young Adult / Young Adult Fiction / Diversity & Multicultural

On Sale: September 10th 2019

Price: $9.99 / $12.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 320

ISBN-13: 9780316522571

"Simi is confident, principled, and unapologetic, and her voice glitters with optimism and honesty. A sweet and quirky romance told by a protagonist who will steal readers' hearts."—Kirkus Reviews
