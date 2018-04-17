Perfect for fans of Black Mirror and Warcross, a suspenseful novel that asks what it means to live a life that isn’t your own.
Lona Sixteen Always has spent most of her life as someone else. Part of a unique virtual reality experiment for troubled kids who have been “rescued” by the government, she spends twenty-three hours a day on the Path, reliving the decades-old, perfectly ordinary memories of a perfectly ordinary boy. Any other life is unimaginable — until one day someone appears on Lona’s screen who doesn’t belong: Fenn, a boy from her past, has returned to set her free.
Lona is wrenched brutally into an existence that is suddenly all her own, one that promises liberty and love, but also holds threatening secrets. And it turns out that there is a heavy price to pay for straying from her assigned path.
In Stray, Edgar-award winning master of suspense Monica Hesse brings us a richly imagined speculative world where there are no easy answers–and no easy way out.
