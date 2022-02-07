The Blue Scarf
The Blue Scarf

by Mohamed Danawi

Illustrated by Ruaida Mannaa

ebook / ISBN-13: 9780762478903

USD: $9.99  /  CAD: $11.99

ON SALE: October 4th 2022

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Social Themes / Emigration & Immigration

PAGE COUNT: 48

An inspiring refugee story about cultural identity, being true to oneself, and finding a new home.

Layla lives in a beautiful blue world. One day, her mother gives her a gift—a blue scarf that Layla lovingly wears around her neck. But when a gust of wind carries the scarf away, Layla sets out to find it, traveling by boat to various worlds of different colors. But her scarf is nowhere to be found. Eventually, Layla lands at the shores of a Rainbow world and discovers the secret of her lost scarf while also finding a welcoming new home. A beautiful and poignant refugee story about identity, emigration, and acceptance told by Mohamed Danawi and brought to life in gorgeous color by illustrator Ruaida Mannaa.

