Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Coming to You Live
A Newsflesh Novella
A Newflesh novella from the New York Times bestselling author that brought you Feed, Mira Grant.
Shaun and Georgia Mason got out. That’s the story people tell, anyway. They told the truth and they lived happily ever after, somewhere in the wilds of Canada. But running away is complicated, and when circumstances force them to return to what they left behind, they’ll have to face the consequences of their own actions . . . and the actions of others.
For more from Mira Grant, check out:
Newsflesh Short Fiction
Apocalypse Scenario #683: The Box
Countdown
San Diego 2014: The Last Stand of the California Browncoats
How Green This Land, How Blue This Sea
The Day the Dead Came to Show and Tell
Please Do Not Taunt the Octopus
All the Pretty Little Horses
Newsflesh
Feed
Deadline
Blackout
Parasitology
Parasite
Symbiont
Chimera